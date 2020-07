Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel bathtub carpet hardwood floors oven range walk in closets in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage package receiving alarm system carport

Westside Villas Apartments is walking distance to great restaurants, unique shops and neighborhood parks. Our newly renovated homes include stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinets, hard surface flooring and brushed nickel lighting. Enjoy relaxing on our rooftop sundeck and admiring the panoramic views of Century City and the Hollywood Hills. Westside Villas Apartments offers easy access to the 405 and 10 freeways and is convenient to 20th Century Fox Studios.