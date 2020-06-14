Apartment List
187 Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paradise Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean a... Read Guide >

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
9024 N KOBER Road
9024 North Kober Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
10049 sqft
This striking 2-acre estate underwent a massive remodel in 2018. The home has a bright, new, transitional feel while keeping the stately heritage from its original construction.

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Mummy Mountain Park
1 Unit Available
5921 E QUARTZ MOUNTAIN Road
5921 East Quartz Mountain Road, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1953 sqft
VIEWS, VIEWS, VIEWS! Perched high on Mummy Mountain and owned by the same family for many decades, this fabulous home is being offered as a furnished rental.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Tatum Garden Estates
1 Unit Available
5116 E BERNEIL Drive
5116 East Berneil Drive, Paradise Valley, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
3602 sqft
AWESOME STATELY HOME SITUATED ON ACRE+ LOT IN THE HEART OF PARADISE VALLEY-CLOSE TO GREAT SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS*REMODELED 2018 INTERIOR-ALL NEWER TILE FLOORING, FRESH INTERIOR PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES & GRANITE BATHROOM COUNTER TOPS!*WOOD FLOORING IN

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
7616 N 69TH Place
7616 North 69th Place, Paradise Valley, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
2128 sqft
WONDERFULLY REMODELED 4 BDRM, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE PARADISE VALLEY HOME IN A QUIET, TUCKED AWAY LOCATION!! HOME FEATURES AN UPDATED KITCHEN THAT OPENS TO THE FAMILY ROOM WITH NEWER STAINLESS STEEL GAS STOVE & MICROWAVE, STAINLESS STEEL REFRIGERATOR,
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Valley
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
17 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,085
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,507
1150 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
19 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
Monterey at Mountain View
25 Units Available
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,179
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1126 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
1374 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
34 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,129
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1316 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Scottsdale
27 Units Available
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,399
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,569
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1031 sqft
Camden is here to help you find the perfect apartment! Call or email 24x7 to schedule a live video or self-guided tour.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Camelback Corridor
25 Units Available
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$799
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$947
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
42 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$1,599
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,931
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,856
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 105

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Downtown Scottsdale
28 Units Available
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,665
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
Arcadia
53 Units Available
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,410
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
23 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,275
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
934 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1166 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Arcadia Lite
3 Units Available
The Townhomes at Biltmore
3501 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
1350 sqft
Elegant community with gas grills and outdoor dining area, as well as a gym and hot tub. Dogs and cats welcome. Units have fireplaces and patios or balconies.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Arcadia Lite
14 Units Available
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$965
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Located within the Biltmore area, Arcadia Villa in Phoenix, AZ sits close to the stunning Phoenix Mountain Reserve and offers residents recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, bathtub and air conditioning. Amenities include on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
6 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
Studio
$1,427
665 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,613
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:27pm
$
Arcadia Lite
8 Units Available
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
Studio
$995
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,280
1173 sqft
The Arcadia Village Shopping Center and Arizona Canal Trail are just a short drive from this community. There's an on-site fitness center, swimming pool and hot spa. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and floating hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3015 E COOLIDGE Street
3015 East Coolidge Street, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1634 sqft
Location Location Location! Biltmore area, charming, two bedroom townhouse in gated community. Newly remodeled end unit with amazing peaceful lush yard. Close to shopping, dining, Sky Harbor and Biltmore business district.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Arcadia
1 Unit Available
4132 E CALLE REDONDA Road
4132 East Calle Redonda, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1092 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom condo in Arcadia! Wood laminate floors throughout the living areas. Kitchen has beautiful gray tile.The home has a modern gray theme throughout. Big open kitchen with lots of cabinets and countertop space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7301 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
884 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse within walking distance of Scottsdale's Fashion Center, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and a short bike ride to Giants Spring Training baseball, Scottsdale Stadium.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Scottsdale Shadows
1 Unit Available
7830 E CAMELBACK Road
7830 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Furnished Short Term Rental. 4-Month Minimum. End unit with 2 Beds/2 baths, New kitchen cabinets, Granite counters, New SS appliances. Real wood floors & plantation shutters. Large master walk-in closet.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Biltmore
1 Unit Available
5110 N 31ST Way
5110 North 31st Way, Phoenix, AZ
1 Bedroom
$2,175
1073 sqft
April 2020 Special Price $1900! Take the elevator up to this completely furnished & remodeled one bedroom condo in desirable Biltmore Terrace near Biltmore Golf Course. Guard gated entrance & resort style community.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:49am
Gainey Ranch
1 Unit Available
7525 E GAINEY RANCH Road
7525 East Gainey Ranch Road, Scottsdale, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$7,200
2451 sqft
This upscale FURNISHED luxury rental is located on the golf course with a private pool in The Greens at Gainey Ranch.
City Guide for Paradise Valley, AZ

"When she was just a girl / She expected the world / But it flew away from her reach / So she ran away in her sleep / Dreamed of para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise / Para- para- paradise" -- From "Paradise" by Coldplay

Few neighborhoods live up to their wildly decadent names but Paradise Valley, located north of Scottsdale, has to be one of the exceptions. With a population of 12,820 (2010 U.S. Census) residents enjoy the proximity of a stunning mountain desert landscape interspersed with towering Saguaro cacti, making you think you might be in the middle of a cowboy film set. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Paradise Valley, AZ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Paradise Valley renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

