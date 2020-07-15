/
2 bedroom apartments
106 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paradise Valley, AZ
1 Unit Available
5909 E SOLCITO Lane
5909 East Solcito Lane, Paradise Valley, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$6,804
1200 sqft
You will love this luxurious retreat in Paradise Valley! This tastefully decorated & private 2 bedroom Casita sits peacefully nestled against Camelback Mountain, where you will be in a constant embrace of it's most stunning views.
Results within 1 mile of Paradise Valley
17 Units Available
Monterey at Mountain View
Camden Montierra
9850 N 73rd St, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1126 sqft
Located close to Scottsdale Fashion Square. Units have open kitchen plans with stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to 24-hour fitness center, hot tub and business center.
24 Units Available
Mosaic Apartments
7007 E Gold Dust Ave, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
934 sqft
Luxury apartments in the heart of Scottsdale just minutes away from shopping, restaurants and the Old Town. Large one-, two- and three-bedroom units with fireplace, patio/balcony and walk-in closets.
41 Units Available
Arcadia
Citrine
4900 N 44th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1064 sqft
Ten-minute drive to Camelback Esplanade. Residences come with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Common amenities include a gym, hot tub, internet cafe, conference room, fire pit, pool and sauna. Pets welcome.
11 Units Available
The Lincoln Scottsdale
7100 E Lincoln Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,796
949 sqft
One- and two-bedroom luxury apartments in great, convenient location. Top features include hardwood floors, fireplace, walk-in closets and balcony. Just three miles from downtown Scottsdale and 15 miles from Phoenix.
13 Units Available
Arcadia Lite
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1000 sqft
Located within the Biltmore area, Arcadia Villa in Phoenix, AZ sits close to the stunning Phoenix Mountain Reserve and offers residents recently renovated apartments with hardwood floors, bathtub and air conditioning. Amenities include on-site laundry.
27 Units Available
Camden San Paloma
6980 E Sahuaro Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,389
1072 sqft
Great location in Scottsdale, close to shopping, parks and dining. Luxury units feature laundry, granite counters and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, internet access, tennis courts and volleyball court.
25 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Broadstone Waterfront
7025 E Via Soleri Dr, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,604
1151 sqft
Units include laundry, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Community features parking garage, coffee bar, pool and pool table. Set at the Scottsdale Waterfront, with stunning views of the Arizona Canal and Camelback Mountain.
7 Units Available
Arcadia Lite
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1316 sqft
On-site amenities include walk-in closets, private balcony or patio, pool, gym and stunning mountain views. Close to I-17, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and plenty of shopping venues at the Biltmore Mall and Camelback Colonnade.
20 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Camden Old Town Scottsdale
7350 East Stetson Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1106 sqft
We offer live video, self-guided, and team member tour options by Appointment Only. Please call 24 x 7 to schedule. Face-coverings are required when visiting our office.
20 Units Available
The Cortesian
7749 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
987 sqft
Recently renovated apartments within walking distance of Camelback Park and golf course. Hardwood floors, carpet and walk-in closets. Pet friendly. Community has courtyard, pool and 24-hour gym.
52 Units Available
Downtown Scottsdale
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
1348 sqft
Luxury amenities including a putting green, car wash area, and sauna. Interiors include stainless-steel appliances, granite counters, and washer/dryer. The pet-friendly apartments are on Camelback Road, across the street from Fashion Square Mall.
43 Units Available
The Angela
2727 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,599
1251 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
10 Units Available
Arcadia Lite
The Palms
4304 E Campbell Ave, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1042 sqft
Great Campbell Ave location close to the Colonnade and Tower Plaza Malls. Large apartments with washer and dryer in unit and patio or balcony with amazing views of Echo Canyon Park. Pet-friendly and carports available.
14 Units Available
Del Sol Apartments
10888 N 70th St, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
990 sqft
Great location in North Scottsdale, close to shopping, schools, parks and restaurants. Residents live in luxury units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community includes 24-hour gym, pool and trash valet.
30 Units Available
Camelback Corridor
Capri on Camelback
5115 N 40th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,182
992 sqft
Great location in Phoenix, nestled under Camelback Mountain. Units include granite counters, hardwood floors and patio/balcony. Residents enjoy communal amenities like 24-hour laundry, internet cafe and parking.
6 Units Available
Arcadia Lite
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1173 sqft
The Arcadia Village Shopping Center and Arizona Canal Trail are just a short drive from this community. There's an on-site fitness center, swimming pool and hot spa. Units feature floor-to-ceiling windows and floating hardwood floors.
1 Unit Available
6126 N 79th St
6126 North 79th Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIME LOCATION - OLD TOWN CONDO - 2 POOLS! - Property Id: 274588 Looking for 3-6 month furnished lease! LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! Come see this charming home in the heart of Scottsdale! This cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is perfect for that
1 Unit Available
Scottsdale Shadows
7820 E Camelback Rd Unit 407
7820 East Camelback Road, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1170 sqft
Stunning 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Old Town Scottsdale! - This condo and community has everything you're looking for! When you enter this completely remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath home you're introduced with a spacious living room filled with natural light.
1 Unit Available
4850 E Desert Cove Ave. #320
4850 East Desert Cove Avenue, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1059 sqft
Beautiful condo with great views of golf course and McDowell Mountains!` - This condo is truly move in ready. From the moment you enter the home, you will notice all the amazing details it has.
1 Unit Available
Scottsdale Shadows
7870 E CAMELBACK Road
7870 E Camelback Rd, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1200 sqft
Spacious 1,560 Sq. Ft. Condo overlooking Pool & Spa.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Scottsdale
4601 N 73RD Street
4601 North 73rd Street, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1306 sqft
Location Location Location! Newly remodeled 2 story townhome available unfurnished or furnished with pool and 2 car attached garage in the heart of Scottsdale! Complete with stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer in dedicated laundry
1 Unit Available
Biltmore
6123 N 28TH Place
6123 North 28th Place, Phoenix, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
1488 sqft
LOCATED ON THE ARIZONA BILTMORE LINKS COURSE . VIEWS OF THE WRIGLEY MANSION, PRAYING MONK, AND CITY AND MOUNTAIN VIEWS.
1 Unit Available
7301 E RANCHO VISTA Drive
7301 East Rancho Vista Drive, Scottsdale, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 bath townhouse within walking distance of Scottsdale's Fashion Center, restaurants, bars, entertainment, and a short bike ride to Giants Spring Training baseball, Scottsdale Stadium.
