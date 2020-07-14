All apartments in Homewood
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:52 PM

WildForest

1000 Wild Forest Drive · (205) 395-0405
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Wild Forest Drive, Homewood, AL 35209

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1206 · Avail. Aug 28

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

Unit 2103 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 895 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1602 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

Unit 607 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,538

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1120 sqft

See 2+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 308 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 404 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

Unit 2202 · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1309 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from WildForest.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
granite counters
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
internet cafe
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
trash valet
cats allowed
Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments featuring open concept layouts, spacious living areas, wood-burning fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, a washer/dryer in every unit, and private patios or balconies, to ensure you'll love calling WildForest Apartments home!Beyond your apartment, take advantage of the many luxurious amenities we offer, including two swimming pools with sundecks, a newly-renovated 24-hour fitness center, WiFi cafe, brand new on-site dog park, and valet trash services! WildForest Apartments is located in Homewood, with easy access to Uptown Birmingham, which is the premier entertainment district in the area! We are situated near many area employers and schools, including Brookwood Medical Center, Homewood High School, Samford University, and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. With our convenient location just minutes from Highway

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $250 - 1 months rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20/month
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does WildForest have any available units?
WildForest has 15 units available starting at $1,335 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does WildForest have?
Some of WildForest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is WildForest currently offering any rent specials?
WildForest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is WildForest pet-friendly?
Yes, WildForest is pet friendly.
Does WildForest offer parking?
Yes, WildForest offers parking.
Does WildForest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, WildForest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does WildForest have a pool?
Yes, WildForest has a pool.
Does WildForest have accessible units?
No, WildForest does not have accessible units.
Does WildForest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, WildForest has units with dishwashers.
Does WildForest have units with air conditioning?
Yes, WildForest has units with air conditioning.
