Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated granite counters oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse internet cafe dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access trash valet cats allowed

Welcome home to WildForest Apartments, located in Homewood, Alabama!Find your new home at WildForest Apartments. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments featuring open concept layouts, spacious living areas, wood-burning fireplaces, fully-equipped kitchens, a washer/dryer in every unit, and private patios or balconies, to ensure you'll love calling WildForest Apartments home!Beyond your apartment, take advantage of the many luxurious amenities we offer, including two swimming pools with sundecks, a newly-renovated 24-hour fitness center, WiFi cafe, brand new on-site dog park, and valet trash services! WildForest Apartments is located in Homewood, with easy access to Uptown Birmingham, which is the premier entertainment district in the area! We are situated near many area employers and schools, including Brookwood Medical Center, Homewood High School, Samford University, and The University of Alabama at Birmingham. With our convenient location just minutes from Highway