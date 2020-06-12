39 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Cheyenne, WY

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5524 Liz Ranch Road
5524 Liz Ranch Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2516 sqft
Available Immediately: Newer construction in JL Ranch! This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms (each with their own walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a 2 car garage, and an

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
1764 Newton Drive
1764 Newton Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1200 sqft
This is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home. It includes a storage shed and a finished basement. There is a 1-car garage and plenty of space for a basketball hoop! The bright kitchen looks into a spacious sun-room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4711 Long Branch Loop
4711 Long Branch Loop, Cheyenne, WY
4711 Long Branch Loop Available 06/16/20 4711 Long Branch Loop - Gorgeous home with so much to offer! This is a must see! Fully finished basement with bonus room for an office and fenced in back yard that is pet friendly.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
310 Annie Morgan Court
310 Annie Morgan Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1482 sqft
310 Annie Morgan Court Available 07/07/20 Spacious Townhome - The perfectTownhome for your family. 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 bathrooms ,2 car garage, Master bedroom with Master bathroom, Sprinkler system and central A/C.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3837 Fire Walker Trail
3837 Fire Walker Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1390 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Saddle Ridge - This wonderful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is waiting for its new occupants. This home has a washer and a dryer, a 2 car garage, central air and a fenced back yard.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3925 Saddle Ridge Trail
3925 Saddle Ridge Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1477 sqft
Sensational Updated Townhome! - Sensational updated townhouse! Newly remodeled kitchen, includes new cabinets, backsplash and new stainless appliances. New flooring on entire main floor. 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms & 2 car garage. Sprinkler System.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1125 Melody Lane
1125 Melody Lane, Cheyenne, WY
1125 Melody Lane Available 06/19/20 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 4 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS PET FRIENDLY ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3519 McComb Ave
3519 Mccomb Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
900 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME SMALL DOGS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MO AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET DEPOSIT NO SMOKING TENANT RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD CARE/SNOW

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5012 Rock Springs St
5012 Rock Springs Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1498 sqft
5012 Rock Springs St Available 06/19/20 House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1126 White Water Ct
1126 White Water Court, Cheyenne, WY
Exceptionally Spacious in the Pointe! - This GORGEOUS 4BD/3BA Ranch Style home in the Pointe has multiple upgrades throughout the property.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3023 Pioneer Ave
3023 Pioneer Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2816 sqft
Gorgeous Avenues Home! - This GORGEOUS single-family property has 3BD/2BA, 2,816 sq. ft., beautiful built-ins, formal dining, lots of storage and a one car garage. Washer/Dryer are included. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7243 Bomar Drive
7243 Bomar Drive, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1756 sqft
Newly Remodeled! - This recently remodeled property offers 3BD/2BA, all new appliances, paint and carpet! There is a large fenced backyard, deck, and attached 1 car garage.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5008 Rock Springs St
5008 Rock Springs Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1474 sqft
House For Lease - SIZE - 1474 square feet + 642 unfinished basement - 3 bedroom - 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
314 W 27th St
314 West 27th Street, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2552 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATH, 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, DOWNTOWN LOCATION - 3 BEDROOMS 3.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6727 Painted Rock Trl.
6727 Painted Rock Trail, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM SADDLE RIDGE TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE WASHER/DRYER UNFINISHED BASEMENT 2 CAR GARAGE WITH REMOTES SPRINKLER SYSTEM CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANT PAYS ALL UTILTIES AND IS RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Historic Cheyenne
1 Unit Available
1914 Van Lennen Ave.
1914 Van Lennen Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOUSE - 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH WASHER/DRYER HARDWOOD FLOORS SPRINKLER SYSTEM TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE AND SNOW REMOVAL SMALL DOGS ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Crook Ave.
1507 Crook Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1094 sqft
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 3 BATHROOM HOUSE - 3 BEDROOMS WITH A BONUS ROOM 3 BATHROOMS SINGLE FAMILY HOME 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH REMOTES WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED FENCED YARD DOGS ALLOWED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MO AND A $200 NON

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3650 Gunsmoke Road
3650 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1660 sqft
3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM SADDLE RIDGE SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM RANCH STYLE HOME CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SPRINKLER SYSTEM NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANT(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL UTILITIES TENANT(S) RESPONSIBLE FOR YARD

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
321 West 1st Ave
321 West 1st Avenue, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1928 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM AVENUES HOME - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE SMALL DOGS CONSIDERED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH AN ADDITIONAL $50/MONTH AND A $200 NON REFUNDABLE PET FEE NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE & SNOW

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3536 Gunsmoke Road
3536 Gun Smoke Road, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
2450 sqft
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY IN SADDLE RIDGE - 3 BEDROOMS 2 BATHROOMS 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE LARGE FENCED BACKYARD SPRINKLER SYSTEM CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR LAWN CARE AND

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3517 Central Ave
3517 Central Ave, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2079 sqft
3517 Central Ave Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM SINGLE FAMILY HOME - 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOM HOUSE WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED FENCED BACKYARD PETS ARE ACCEPTED ON A CASE BY CASE BASIS WITH A $200.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6601 Horse Soldier Rd.
6601 Horse Soldier Rd, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2130 sqft
MUST SEE EXECUTIVE TWINHOME IN SADDLE RIDGE SUBDIVISION - 3 BEDROOM 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Hacienda Court
208 Hacienda Court, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1008 sqft
208 Hacienda Court Available 07/13/20 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, VILLAGE CREEK TOWNHOUSE - 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM TOWNHOUSE 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS NO PETS NO SMOKING TENANTS ARE RESPONSIBLE FOR BACKYARD LAWN CARE

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3813 Firewalker Trail
3813 Fire Walker Trl, Cheyenne, WY
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
2130 sqft
3813 Firewalker Trail Available 07/10/20 3 BED 2.5 BATH Saddle Ridge Townhouse - 3 BEDROOM 2.

Welcome to the June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Cheyenne Rent Report. Cheyenne rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Cheyenne rental market, including comparisons to similar cities nationwide.

Cheyenne rent trends were flat over the past month

Cheyenne rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, but have remained steady at 0.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Cheyenne stand at $643 for a one-bedroom apartment and $855 for a two-bedroom. Cheyenne's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 1.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Cheyenne rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Cheyenne has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Cheyenne is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Cheyenne's median two-bedroom rent of $855 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Cheyenne.
    • While rents in Cheyenne remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Cheyenne than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Cheyenne.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

