Apartment List
/
WV
/
cheat lake
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:24 AM

22 Apartments for rent in Cheat Lake, WV with garage

Cheat Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
598 Tyrone Road
598 Tyrone Road, Cheat Lake, WV
2 Bedrooms
$875
What was once a schoolhouse is now an adorable 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in quiet peaceful setting. Original hardwood flooring keeps character alive. Complex includes picnic area, lots of flat green space & mature trees to enjoy.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
53 Goose Hollow Road
53 Goose Hollow Rd, Cheat Lake, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
6 Bedrooms
Ask
This 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home is nestled in a rural setting in Cheat Lake but close to boat docking, Rt. 43 and I-68 and just a short drive to Morgantown, WVU, Mylan Pharmaceutical, and NIOSH.
Results within 5 miles of Cheat Lake

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Westover
1 Unit Available
40 Ohio Ave
40 Ohio Avenue, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1430 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 40 Ohio Ave in Westover. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1234 Van Voorhis Rd Apt C9
1234 Van Voorhis Road, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
800 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Two bedroom, one and a half bath town home close to hospitals & Mylan. Washer, dryer, garage included. Close to plenty of shopping, dining and entertainment.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1341 Canyon Road
1341 Canyon Rd, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 06/03/2020! Lease these New Luxury Townhomes with an ideal location off of Canyon Road. Only about 3.5 miles to hospitals, Mylan, and less than 3 miles to I¬68.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Downtown Morgantown
1 Unit Available
1117 University Avenue
1117 University Avenue, Morgantown, WV
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo with gorgeous hardwood floors and granite countertops close to shopping, restaurants and close proximity to the heart of downtown Morgantown.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
171 Winwood Drive
171 Windwood Drive, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
Contemporary Townhome with SS appliances, HW floors throughout main floor living area. Master BR on main floor with Master Bath and large closets. Bonus room on second floor provides additional space for an office, workout area or playroom.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
265 Palisades Drive
265 Palisades Drive, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
Luxury Living a "stone throw" from Mylan, hospitals, 2 Starbucks locations and Suncrest Town Center, host to numerous restaurants and shopping. Large kitchen open w/ granite counter tops, plenty of cabinets+ food pantry.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
9 Brookside Place
9 Brookside Place, Monongalia County, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch style home on a full unfinished basement. Two car garage. All Hardwood floors & ceramic tile - no carpeting. Tenants will pay all utilities and maintain the yard. Close to all major goods and services, and both hospitals.

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Woodburn
1 Unit Available
703 Dayton Street
703 Dayton Street, Morgantown, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
703 Dayton Street Available 08/03/20 2 Bed/2 Bath House in Woodburn Area - Available 08/03/2020 - 3 bed/1 bath house in the Woodburn Area of Morgantown. Harwood floors, carpet floors. Large front porch, garage storage, and offstreet parking.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
26 Hannah Lane
26 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
990 sqft
Near Medical Center- 2 Bedroom Townhouse - Available Now! - Located in the Med Center area of town, this townhome is loaded with upgrades. The 2 Bedroom, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
2821 Suncrest Village
2821 Suncrest Village, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1102 sqft
2821 Suncrest Village Available 08/03/20 2 bed/2 bath condo in SuncrestAvailable 08/03/2020 - This 2 bed/ 2 bath condo features 9 foot ceilings, a fireplace, crown molding, pool, internet lounge, fitness center and more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
4 Hannah Lane
4 Hannah Lane, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1400 sqft
Beautiful townhome in the Med Center Area - Available NOW! - This is a 2 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, town home located in the Med Center area of town. The townhome has a washer/dryer, dishwasher, microwave, and 2 car garage with lots of storage.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
866 Tremont Street
866 Tremont Street, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1450 sqft
866 Tremont Street Available 08/03/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhouse in Med Center Area - Available August 3 - This 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome is located close to the Med center and many major Morgantown amenities.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Westover
1 Unit Available
3 Sycamore Street
3 Sycamore Street, Westover, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom House with Large Garage in Westover - Available Now - This 3 bedroom house with 1 1/2 baths and garage is located in Westover a few miles from the interstate.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1010 Elkins Drive
1010 Elkins Drive, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1260 sqft
2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhouse near Med Center -Available 7/1/2020 - This is a 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhouse with a 1-car garage located near the hospitals and the Evansdale campus.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
1456 Bergamont St
1456 Bergamont Street, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1640 sqft
3 Bed/3.5 Bath Townhouse in North Hills Area, Available NOW - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5820834)

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
18 Silvercreek Dr
18 Silver Creek Dr, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1584 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 3.5 bath townhome in Suncrest. Walking distance to Ruby Memorial Hospital, the WVU football stadium, NIOSH and more. Close to shopping and public transportation.

1 of 3

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Mileground
1 Unit Available
330 Fountain View
330 Fountain Vw, Morgantown, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1107 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Morgantown. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, central air, central heat, dishwasher, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
3711 Sun Pl
3711 Sun Pl, Monongalia County, WV
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2422 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom apartment in Morgantown. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, pool, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, and washer dryer. No Utilities included. Is not pet friendly.
Results within 10 miles of Cheat Lake

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Westover
1 Unit Available
12 Columbus Avenue
12 Columbus Street, Westover, WV
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
7 Bedrooms
Ask
3 to 4 bedroom home for lease in Westover. 3 bedrooms, possible 4th with family room with fireplace, ample parking with off street space and attached garage. Newer side porch and paint. Potential renters must fill out rental application form Assoc.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Suncrest
1 Unit Available
401 Marlowe Circle
401 Marlowe Cir, Monongalia County, WV
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
POOL IS OPEN! This town home is located in the heart of it all! Offering a master suite with private bath. There are two bedrooms and 2.5 baths. The home has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops and wood laminate floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Cheat Lake, WV

Cheat Lake apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Cheat Lake 2 BedroomsCheat Lake 3 BedroomsCheat Lake Apartments with Balcony
Cheat Lake Apartments with GarageCheat Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCheat Lake Apartments with Parking
Cheat Lake Apartments with Washer-DryerCheat Lake Dog Friendly ApartmentsCheat Lake Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pittsburgh, PAMonroeville, PABethel Park, PAMorgantown, WVSouth Park Township, PAMurrysville, PAUpper St. Clair, PA
Munhall, PAJefferson Hills, PACanonsburg, PAWashington, PAWhitehall, PAWilkinsburg, PAWest Mifflin, PA
Carnegie, PAMcKeesport, PABuckhannon, WVBrentwood, PAUniontown, PAEast McKeesport, PAGreensburg, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Chatham UniversityPoint Park University
Duquesne UniversityCommunity College of Allegheny County
Carlow University