Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 1 bath upper unit in nice residential neighborhood. Unit features large master bedroom with hardwood floors and private exterior entrance. 2nd bedroom has large closet with plenty of room for clothes and storage. No utilities included. Pet friendly with an additional fee. Some breed restrictions may apply. To schedule a showing of this property please call 920-312-2709.

Contact us to schedule a showing.