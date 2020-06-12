/
2 bedroom apartments
57 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fitchburg, WI
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Swan Creek
10 Units Available
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1178 sqft
Enjoy luxury living in the best Madison has to offer at Swan Creek Apartment Homes. Our Fitchburg, Wisconsin apartments come in contemporary styles and flexible floor plans with different numbers of bedrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
9 Units Available
Fitchburg Springs
3325 Leopold Way, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
706 sqft
Fitchburg Springs is now renting 1, 2 and 3 bedroom private entranced apartments. Set in a wooded area away from traffic and noise yet close to everything, our community offers the best of both worlds.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, 7
2436 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
900 sqft
2nd floor, Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. In-unit washer and dryer, balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned. 2 parking spaces if needed. Carpeted with wood laminate floors in kitchen and tile/vinyl in bath.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$979
875 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, 6
2413 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor unit with walk-in closet, washer/dryer, and balcony on a quiet cul-de-sac which backs onto a natural area. This unit is carpeted with wood laminate floor in the dining room and kitchen and tile in the bath.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, 5
2426 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
2nd floor Fitchburg 2-bedroom on circle in wooded setting. Balcony, walk-in closet, air conditioned, plus parking! Carpeted with wood laminate/vinyl floors in kitchen and bath. Kitchen has fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, 4
2361 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
850 sqft
2nd floor unit in a quiet fourplex in a quiet Fitchburg neighborhood. Walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with some wood laminate, vinyl and tile. Kitchen equipped with fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Allied
1 Unit Available
4510 Thurston Lane, 3
4510 Thurston Lane, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$899
875 sqft
1st floor, spacious unit with carpet and wood laminate flooring, walk-in closet, air conditioning, patio, and full kitchen with dishwasher. Laundry and storage in basement, off-street parking in lot. Tenant pays electric only. Pets accepted.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, 3
2373 Chalet Gardens Road, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$929
875 sqft
2nd floor unit in fourplex, quiet Fitchburg neighborhood bordered by a natural area and DesignMart. Laundry in unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted with wood laminate in dining and kitchen, and vinyl/tile in bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Fitchburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
18 Units Available
Sycamore Woods
2517 Pheasant Ridge Trl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$883
842 sqft
In 2015 Sycamore Woods was proud to accept the “Property of the Year Award” from the South Central Wisconsin Apartment Association! A major property renovation was completed in 2014.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
KENSINGTON POINTE
405 Moorland Rd, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$970
1050 sqft
Offering oversized floor plans and lots of relaxing amenities, this complex is within walking distance of the bus line and downtown Madison. Units offer air conditioning, carpeting, ceiling fans, and new appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:24pm
12 Units Available
Park Village
2205 Woodview Court, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$935
835 sqft
Great location, five minutes from UW campus and Downtown Madison. Community offers free Wi-Fi lounge, business center, and fitness center. Apartments feature air conditioning, garbage disposal, and efficient appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Burr Oaks
1 Unit Available
914 W Badger Rd 4
914 West Badger Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Badger RD #4 - Property Id: 122860 Madison South West Side - 914 W.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2922 Ashford Lane, 7
2922 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
Air conditioned 2nd floor unit with balcony off main bedroom. Carpet, wood laminate and vinyl flooring. Coin-operated laundry and storage unit in basement. Tenant pays electric only! Comes with two parking spaces.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2906 Ashford Lane, 101
2906 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
825 sqft
1st floor unit carpeted with wood laminate/tile/vinyl in kitchen and bath. Walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Fridge, stove, dishwasher, disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric only.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 Heritage Circle, 8
32 Heritage Cir, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$949
895 sqft
2nd floor, comfortably sized unit in convenient, near west, Midvale Heights location with air conditioning, shared balcony, parking spot, and some outdoor green space. Circle is secluded, residents quiet, easy onto Beltline.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2910 Ashford Lane, 5
2910 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
2nd floor unit on wooded circle with quick Beltline access. Carpet, wood laminate and tile flooring, air conditioning. Patio off bedroom. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays electric only. Off-street parking. Pets OK.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
2822 Ashford Lane, 22
2822 Ashford Lane, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$869
835 sqft
2nd floor, carpeted, 2-bedroom unit with walk-through closet between master bedroom and bath. Wood laminate/vinyl/tile floors in bath, dining, and kitchen, which includes fridge, stove, dishwasher and disposal. Coin-operated laundry in basement.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Orchard Ridge
1 Unit Available
1801 Reetz Rd
1801 Reetz Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Nice Duplex, 2 Bedroom, Bath, Central Air, Fenced yard Duplex for Rent - Reetz Rd (West Side) Location - Great location; easy access to shopping and area attractions (near West Town Mall) - Close to EPIC headquarters and other businesses - Near
Results within 5 miles of Fitchburg
Last updated June 12 at 06:13pm
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,221
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 08:20am
Marquette
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
