2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Fitchburg, WI
6 Units Available
New Fountains
5401 Williamsburg Way, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
955 sqft
Experience the bliss of good ventilation with open concept design and connecting balconies in units. Landscaped grounds, two pools, sundeck, fitness center, and tennis and volleyball courts. Easy access to US-18 and US-14.
11 Units Available
Vue at Pinnacle Park
1300 Post Road Suite, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,504
1216 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Vue at Pinnacle Park Apartment Homes when you choose an apartment in Fitchburg, WI.
Swan Creek
8 Units Available
Swan Creek
5160 East Cheryl Parkway, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1178 sqft
Enjoy luxury living in the best Madison has to offer at Swan Creek Apartment Homes. Our Fitchburg, Wisconsin apartments come in contemporary styles and flexible floor plans with different numbers of bedrooms.
1 Unit Available
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, 8
2444 Chalet Gardens Court, Fitchburg, WI
2 Bedrooms
$979
875 sqft
2nd floor, 2-bedroom, 1 bath unit at the end of a cul-de-sac bordered by a wooded natural area. Laundry in-unit, walk-in closet, balcony, air conditioning. Carpeted, with wood laminate and vinyl floors in kitchen and bath.
Results within 1 mile of Fitchburg
7 Units Available
Heather Downs Apartments
1815 Brittany Pl, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
960 sqft
Heather Downs Apartments is a quiet, secluded, family friendly community. Our generously sized apartments offer plenty of storage and space along with the modern convenience of upgraded amenities and appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Fitchburg
6 Units Available
Renew 78 West
78 Kessel Ct, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1532 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
7 Units Available
University Row
725 University Row, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1063 sqft
A new community near Hilldale Mall and UW Hospital and Clinics. Spacious apartments with amenities such as a green, interactive rooftop with a fire pit and grill area. Apartments feature granite kitchen islands and decor.
21 Units Available
Lincoln Ridge
4 S Lincoln Ridge Dr, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
999 sqft
Lincoln Ridge Apartments are conveniently located near a major thruway with easy access to shopping, entertainment and dinning. Our professional on-site management team is eager to assist you day or night with after-hour emergency maintenance.
7 Units Available
ReNew Madison
6723 Schroeder Rd, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
913 sqft
To help prevent the spread of COVID-19, our offices are temporarily closed to in-person visits, however, you may communicate via email or phone during regular business hours. Helping you find the perfect home remains our priority.
Downtown Madison
6 Units Available
The Lux
433 West Johnson Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,598
915 sqft
Located in the heart of Madison near world-class dining, shopping and entertainment. Cable ready apartments with intercoms, trash compactors and sprinklers. Automated valet parking available.
7 Units Available
Cornerstone
266 Dunning Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,080
1084 sqft
Located in the popular and vibrant Schenk-Atwood Neighborhood, Cornerstone is one of Madison’s most prime urban properties, beautifully developed by none other than Prime Urban Properties.
Downtown Madison
4 Units Available
City Gables
335 W Doty St, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1154 sqft
A luxury apartment community near the Capitol and area restaurants. On-site bike storage and heated underground parking. Near a dog park, tennis court, and Lake Monona. Vaulted ceilings, wood flooring, and fireplaces provided.
Marquette
7 Units Available
Kennedy Place
2045 Atwood Avenue, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1108 sqft
Some refer to it as simply “The Place”. It’s that prime, that primo. Welcome to Kennedy Place, the Schenk-Atwood neighborhood’s most upscale apartments.
Downtown Madison
3 Units Available
Bel Mora
544 W Main St, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,905
1113 sqft
Upscale one- and two-bedroom apartments have large windows, open floor plans, heated underground parking and washer/dryers in every building. Great location in the Bassett neighborhood close to bike paths, shops and dining.
Contact for Availability
Prairie Oaks
360 Prairie Oaks Dr, Verona, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
Prairie Oaks is a quiet neighborhood nestled in the city of Verona where convenience is at your fingertips. We are 15 minutes from downtown Madison and about 5 minutes from Epic.
State-Langdon
1 Unit Available
661 Mendota Court 101
661 Mendota Court, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1000 sqft
GORGEOUS LAKE/SUNSET VIEW! BEAUTIFUL 2-BEDROOM 2-BATH ON 10TH FLOOR. AWESOME LOCATION DOWNTOWN/CAMPUS. PRIVATE AND GATED. BALCONY, WOOD FLOORS, GRANITE, QUALITY FINISHES AND NICE FURNISHINGS IF DESIRED INCLUDING 49 FLAT SCREEN SMART TV.
1 Unit Available
7626 Midtown Rd
7626 Mid Town Road, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,522
1414 sqft
Take advantage of this short-term lease on Madisons West Side! Sublet from May 1 until June 30th, with options to extend the lease further.
1 Unit Available
6401 Offshore Dr
6401 Offshore Drive, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1500 sqft
Great West side location near Westowne/Memorial High: Google Yorktown Estates for great pictures! *Convenient FIRST FLOOR *Salt Water Pool *24/7 Tanning *Business center, Cyber Lounge *24/7 Fitness Center *FREE daily breakfast *Putting
1 Unit Available
6740 Jacobs Way, 1
6740 Jacobs Way, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
995 sqft
1st floor carpeted unit with wood-burning fireplace, air conditioning, deck, all appliances, and 2-car tandem attached garage. Coin-operated laundry in basement. Tenant pays heat and electric.
Downtown Madison
1 Unit Available
Nichols Station
311 North Hancock Street, Madison, WI
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1300 sqft
Located at 311 N. Hancock Street, Nichols Station is located directly across the street from James Madison Park and Lake Mendota.
Results within 10 miles of Fitchburg
Downtown Middleton
1 Unit Available
Valencia Place
7781 Elmwood Ave, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1214 sqft
In Spanish, Valencia means strong and worthy, and that’s exactly what Valencia Place is. Strong on amenities, worthy of your consideration for luxury living.
52 Units Available
The Laurel at Kilkenny
1101 Connery Cove, Waunakee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1133 sqft
The Laurel at Kilkenny is now under construction! Were currently accepting rental applications for a June 2020 or later move-in date. Hard hat tours start in March.
Middleton Hills
10 Units Available
Stagecoach Trails
6620 Century Avenue, Middleton, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1176 sqft
Stagecoach offers one, two, or three bedroom apartments. Beautiful floor plans, luxury amenities, and a friendly staff that continually strives to meet your every request.
