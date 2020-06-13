/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
56 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Silverdale, WA
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Wellington Apartments
3414 NW Kensington Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1196 sqft
Located a half mile from Kitsap Mall. Spacious units are close to ferry terminals and shopping. Each unit features an open floor plan and ample light, perfect for entertaining!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:35am
13 Units Available
Trillium Heights
12440 Daphne Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1028 sqft
These apartment homes have all you need, just minutes from Target and Kitsap Mall. Well-appointed kitchens, balconies and fireplaces are just some of the amenities you can expect to find here.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 06:59pm
22 Units Available
Silverdale Ridge
1415 NW Santa Fe Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,674
1232 sqft
Close to Highway 303 and Ridgetop Blvd. Open-plan homes with breakfast bar, modern kitchen appliances and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, racquetball, a gym, a hot tub and a dog park.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 12:13am
$
12 Units Available
Cascade Ridge
1206 NW Tahoe Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1209 sqft
Treetops comes with amazing amenities such as childcare, in-unit laundry, dishwashers, parking, walk-in closets, pool, gym, media room, pool room. Easy access to the Navy shipping yard and shopping.
Verified
1 of 59
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Reserve at Bucklin Hill
1255 NW Mirage Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1160 sqft
Conveniently located close to Kitsap Mall, with easy access to Highway 303. Renovated units feature washer and dryer, dishwasher, and extra storage. Residents can enjoy wooded areas, sweeping views of Olympic Mountains and lush landscaping.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
The Signature Apartments and Townhomes
2033 NW Bobwhite Ln, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1301 sqft
Your home should fit your lifestyle! Shopping, restaurants, dog park, walking trails, close to bus lines, Pool, hot tub, basketball court, cable TV included in utilities…and much more.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
Ridgetop Apartments
11153 Shipside Ln NW, Silverdale, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1125 sqft
Units offer views of the Olympic Mountains and close proximity to both Kitsap Mall and Naval Base Kitsap. Apartments are spacious and clean, and are close to local malls and shopping.
1 of 36
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive
4838 Northwest Walgren Drive, Silverdale, WA
Prime location close to everything Silverdale has to offer. Just up the road from the new improved Central Kitsap High School and all shopping! This large 5 Bed, 2.
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
9644 Cutter Place NW
9644 Cutter Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
9644 Cutter Place NW Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2.5 bath Silverdale Home With Mountain View - 4bd 2.5 bath two story home in Silverdale. Vaulted ceilings and bay windows provide great natural lighting.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
10738 Jetty Place Northwest
10738 Jetty Place Northwest, Silverdale, WA
4-bedroom, 2.5 bath two story with more than 2300 square feet on a private, well-maintained cul-de-sac only minutes to Bangor and Silverdale. Both spacious living room and family room provide ample space for entertaining.
1 of 29
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
8471 Town Summit Place Northwest
8471 Town Summit Pl NW, Silverdale, WA
Located in a well established neighborhood off of Provost Rd, this 4 bed, 2.5 bath home is conveniently located to everything Silverdale has to offer! All living spaces are downstairs with formal living & dining rooms.
Results within 1 mile of Silverdale
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest
7611 Oak Park Drive Northwest, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1576 sqft
This 3 bed, split entry home is set in a well established Central Kitsap neighborhood, conveniently located to Silverdale, Bremerton, military bases and highways. Upstairs living room features a wood-burning fireplace.
Results within 5 miles of Silverdale
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartment Homes
3232 Pine Rd NE, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1090 sqft
Welcome to Pine Ridge Apartment Homes in Bremerton.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Woodcreek
2188 Northeast Hostmark Street, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1100 sqft
Woodcreek is a premier community offering brand new and newly updated apartments and townhomes. Nestled in a quiet wooded neighborhood in the charming town of Poulsbo, living at Woodcreek offers an amazing lifestyle.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
2427 NE Boulderstone Court
2427 Northeast Boulderstone Court, Poulsbo, WA
Built-in 2017 and located on a cul-de-sac in the desirable North Kitsap community of Mountain Aire, this large and open four bed three bath home features elegant finishes throughout including nine-foot ceilings on both levels.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16589 Norum Road
16589 Norum Road Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
3000 sqft
16589 Norum Road Available 07/10/20 One of a kind Poulsbo waterfront estate.... - This is one of Poulsbo's most iconic properties. The detail in which this 1910 Craftsman home was lovingly restored will amaze.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1742 Anderson St
1742 Anderson Street, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Very nice duplex unit in Bremerton. - Recently remodeled 3bdr/1bth duplex unit. All appliances are included. Washer/dryer. Laminate floors in living room, kitchen and hall way. Granite kitchen counter tops. Yard care included in rent.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7007 Club Car Place NE
7007 Club Car Pl NE, Kitsap County, WA
7007 Club Car Place NE Available 07/01/20 Beautiful four bedroom home close to everything in East Bremerton! - This beautiful four bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a corner lot in prime location to shopping, schools and highways.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6507 Newaukum Place NE
6507 Newaukum Place Northeast, Kitsap County, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1659 sqft
6507 Newaukum Place NE - Lovely town home in Central Kitsap. 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath with energy efficient natural gas heat. Huge master bedroom includes gas fireplace, walk-in closet, and beautiful master bath.
1 of 41
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1319 N Rainier Ave.
1319 North Rainier Avenue, Bremerton, WA
1319 N Rainier Ave. Available 07/03/20 Charactor and Old world charm meets refreshed and updated. - This 4bdr 1.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
397 NE Inspiration Street
397 Northeast Inspiration Street, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1498 sqft
397 NE Inspiration Street Available 07/06/20 Newer Summerset Poulsbo Home - Very nice 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Poulsbo off Viking Way.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5026 Chico Way NW
5026 Chico Way Northwest, Erlands Point-Kitsap Lake, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Located in CKSD - Classic Home - This home is in the desirable CK school district and boasts three levels of living with a bedroom on the main, 3/4 bath with laundry room, large kitchen with eating space and spacious living room and dining room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2423 Veldee Ave
2423 Veldee Avenue, Bremerton, WA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1363 sqft
2423 Veldee Ave Available 07/15/20 3BD/1BA Bremerton rambler with full fenced yard & tones of storage! - Spacious 1363 sq ft 3BD/1BA rambler in Bremerton.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
433 NE Inspiration Street
433 Northeast Inspiration Street, Poulsbo, WA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1700 sqft
433 NE Inspiration Street Available 07/06/20 New Poulsbo Home - New 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in Poulsbo off Viking Way.
Similar Pages
Silverdale 1 BedroomsSilverdale 2 BedroomsSilverdale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSilverdale 3 BedroomsSilverdale Accessible Apartments
Silverdale Apartments with BalconySilverdale Apartments with GarageSilverdale Apartments with GymSilverdale Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSilverdale Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WABellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WA
Auburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WABurien, WALacey, WAMarysville, WADes Moines, WATukwila, WAMercer Island, WA