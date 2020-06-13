/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:28 AM
231 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Glen Allen, VA
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 01:08am
$
30 Units Available
Flats at West Broad Village
3930 Wild Goose Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,464
1527 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with extra storage and high ceilings. Community includes a cyber cafe, playground and business center. Near General Sheppard Crump Memorial Park and I-295.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
15 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,455
1080 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
10504 Marions Way
10504 Marions Way, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1914 sqft
Move in ready bright and beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath townhouse for rent ! The level one features hardwood floors and 9 ft ceilings.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
10232 Acworth Dr
10232 Acworth Drive, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1864 sqft
10232 Acworth Dr Available 07/01/20 Convenient location, beautiful home! - 2-Story Colonial with formal living and dining rooms with hardwood floors. Bright kitchen with breakfast area and pantry and recent refrigerator replacement.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2262 High Bush Cir
2262 High Bush Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1240 sqft
Henrico Northside Woodman Rd. and I-295 3 bedroom Stainless appliances Townhouse $1495 - 3 bedroom townhouse in Henrico, Mountain Laurel, A Beautiful Community I-295 and Woodman Rd.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1917 Greenstone Court
1917 Greenstone Court, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2000 sqft
1917 Greenstone Court Available 08/08/20 Lovely New Rental Home in Glen Allen - Greenstone Court is a beautiful, 1622 square foot, three-bedroom, two & half bath home located in Glen Allen.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
2511 Mountain Ash Circle
2511 Mountain Ash Circle, Glen Allen, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1376 sqft
Lovely town home available soon in Mountain Laurel Townhomes off Mountain Rd in Glen Allen. 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath. Kitchen features granite counters, ample storage, double sink, and track lighting. Hard surface floors downstairs and carpeted upstairs.
Results within 1 mile of Glen Allen
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1056 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Laurel
6 Units Available
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1230 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Laurel
1 Unit Available
5606 Millwheel Way
5606 Millwheel Way, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Available 06/13/20 Please stop by the leasing office to reserve a unit Office address : 3209 Ellwood Ave Richmond VA 3 bedroom 2.
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11301 Abbots Cross Ln
11301 Abbots Cross Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1596 sqft
11301 Abbots Cross Ln Available 07/01/20 Exceptional End Unit Townhome in Hunton Park - Fantastic end unit town home with hardwood floors, a very spacious living area, and 3 nice sized bedrooms just waiting to be your new home.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
11004 Slenderleaf Drive
11004 Slenderleaf Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
2300 sqft
SPACIOUS WEST END COLONIAL!! - You will instantly feel at home as soon as you walk through the front door of this beautiful colonial.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1507 Skirmish Run Dr
1507 Skirmish Run Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1041 sqft
1507 Skirmish Run Dr Available 08/03/20 Western Henrico -3BR Townhome in Stonewall Manor - Brick 3 BR and 1 and 1/2 Townhome Available in Stonewall Manor. Eat-In Kitchen w/ Dishwasher and Refrigerator.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7404 Wentworth Ave.
7404 Wentworth Avenue, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1281 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom rancher with 1 bath, a large sun room, living room, and eat-in-kitchen w/stove, refrigerator, & dishwasher, attic storage, hardwood floors, C/A & electric heat pump, and washer/dryer.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:30pm
Chamberlayne
1 Unit Available
203 Danray Drive
203 Danray Drive, Chamberlayne, VA
This adorable 4 bed, 2.5 bath brick rancher has been recently updated and is available for self tours and a move in on June 2nd. More PHOTOS coming soon.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:50am
1 Unit Available
11407 Creery Rd
11407 Creery Road, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1560 sqft
A gorgeous home located in the coveted Glen Allen area of Henrico County. This one level home has great layout and lots of space. Beautiful layout with lots of privacy. Home has a two car detached garage - about 1,100 square feet and insulated.
1 of 13
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
1577 Presidential Drive
1577 Presidential Drive, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1260 sqft
3 BR / 2.5 BA Town home in Stonewall Manor - Close to J. Sargeant Reynolds & Virginia Center Commons! AVAILABLE NOW! - Three bedroom and two and a half bathroom two-story brick town home in Stonewall Manor Condominiums. Close to J.
Results within 5 miles of Glen Allen
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Laurel
50 Units Available
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1150 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dumbarton
11 Units Available
Staples Mill Townhomes
4100 Townhouse Rd, Richmond, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
984 sqft
We've Gone Virtual! We are offering virtual and self-guided tours so that you can still visit us while practicing social distancing! Current residents, please contact us to schedule an appointment.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 12:44am
$
Dumbarton
8 Units Available
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1176 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
37 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1065 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
North Highland Park
1 Unit Available
3410 Delaware Avenue
3410 Delaware Avenue, Richmond, VA
Come see this freshly painted 4 bedroom 2 story house. With an additional bonus room that could easily be used as a 1st Floor bedroom. This home has HUGE rooms the Living Room has great natural light and 2 full bathrooms one on each floor.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
448 Kingscote Lane
448 Kingscote Lane, Henrico County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2862 sqft
AVAILABLE MID-LATE JULY, 2020 - 448 Kingscote Lane in Glen Allen, VA is a wonderful 3-level 'end unit' townhome, located close to I-295 and Staples Mill Rd; with close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Lakeside
1 Unit Available
7713 Bransford Drive
7713 Bransford Drive, Lakeside, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
975 sqft
Available 5/1/2020. Great opportunity to rent in Henrico County with this very affordable 3 bedroom/1 bath rancher-style home. Situated across the street from Moody Middle school, this rancher-style home offers convenience and comfort.
