Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:27 PM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Cedar City, UT

Finding an apartment in Cedar City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it's very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you'll have to pay a premium for bringing your d...

Last updated June 13 at 09:39pm
1295 North Cedar Boulevard
1295 West North Cedar Boulevard, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1578 sqft
Pet friendly! Small dog up to 20 lbs. No cats please. Remodeled town home, 1578 sq ft, 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath. Gas fireplace, beautiful solid surface counters, one car garage. Pet deposit and pet rent will apply. Please visit cedarcityinfo.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1335 W 1575 S
1335 West 1575 South, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2028 sqft
1335 W 1575 S Available 06/19/20 Gorgeous twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas built in 2014 - **Pending Application** This beautifully landscaped twin home in Cedar Mountain Villas has four bedrooms and three full bathrooms with a two car garage and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
342 S 200 W unit 1
342 South 200 West, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom Duplex - Nice 3 bedroom Duplex with 2 bathrooms. Tile flooring in kitchen and bathrooms, tile showers. Spacious rooms. No pets or smoking allowed at the property. $1200.00 per month. $1300.00 security deposit.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
407 W 1100 N
407 West 1100 North, Cedar City, UT
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2142 sqft
407 W 1100 N Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home - Pet Friendly! - Looking for a single family home to bring your pet? This beautiful home located at 407 W 1100 N in Cedar City, UT may be the property you have been waiting for! This 4 Bedroom, 2

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1698 W Clark Parkway
1698 W Clark Pkwy N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1478 sqft
1698 W Clark Parkway Available 07/08/20 - Newer, very nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom duplex with a garage. $1095 per month $1195 security deposit. No pets or smoking allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Renters insurance required.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
396 W 1500 N
396 West 1500 North, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
396 W 1500 N Available 06/14/20 Single Story Immaculate Twin Home - This open floor plan twin home with a block wall fenced yard and a two car garage has been lovingly maintained by the original owner since it was built in the mid-2000's.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
457 W 1950 N
457 W 1950 N, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
457 W 1950 N Available 07/01/20 3 bed, 2 bath twin home in Cedar Willows - 3 bedroom, two bathroom home in Cedar Willows. Open floor plan, fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
412 Circle Way Drive
412 Circleway Dr, Cedar City, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1250 sqft
412 Circle Way Drive Available 06/15/20 Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom Home Near SUU - Rent $1300 Deposit $1300 No Smoking/Vape Pet Friendly with non refundable pet deposit of $250 and monthly pet rent of 10% Renters Insurance required. (RLNE5840605)

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1026 S Interstate Dr
1026 South Interstate Drive, Cedar City, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,400
2304 sqft
Coming soon! Pet negotiable with pet deposit and pet rent. 5 bedroom, 3 bath home. No Showings until after 7/5/2020. To apply, go to our website CedarCityInfo.com, click on the "For Rent" tab.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
394 S 300 E unit 2
394 South 300 East, Cedar City, UT
1 Bedroom
$750
1 Bedroom Apt - 1 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment. 1 cat allowed with $400 pet deposit. No smoking allowed. Utilities included also includes washer and dryer. Furnished or unfurnished $750 per month with a $750 security deposit.
Results within 5 miles of Cedar City

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2384 W 5900 N
2384 West 5900 North, Iron County, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1248 sqft
2384 W 5900 N Available 06/30/20 Single Family Ranch Style on 2.5 Acres in Big Meadow - Enjoy 2.5 acres in a single family home with animal rights. Rent: $1500.00 Security Deposit: $2250.00 Monthly Trash Pick Up: $14.00 Monthly Water: $35.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
4204 N Morgan Dr.
4204 Morgan Drive, Enoch, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
4204 N Morgan Dr. Available 07/01/20 Single Family Home Enoch - Three bedroom, two bath home with extra storage Rent: $1200.00 Security Deposit: $1800.00 Flat Monthly Fee: $75.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
3964 Driftwood Lane
3964 Driftwood Lane, Enoch, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,395
2390 sqft
Newly finished basement and pet friendly in Enoch! - This home had a 2 bed, 1 bath with large family room and cold storage room completed Jan 2020 in the basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Cedar City, UT

Finding an apartment in Cedar City that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

