Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 AM

106 Accessible Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX

Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
26 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1292 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
197 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
17 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:21am
8 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Last updated June 13 at 12:01am
Stonebriar
7 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1383 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Indian Creek
41 Units Available
Residences at the Collection
4025 Huffines Blvd, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,008
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,141
1786 sqft
Residences at the Collections takes luxury apartment living to a new high. The new pet-friendly community in Carollton's Indian Creek neighborhood features modern kitchens with stainless-steel appliances. Located minutes from downtown Dallas.
Last updated June 13 at 01:18am
40 Units Available
Station House
4141 Frisco Green Ave, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1259 sqft
Station House is Frisco's newest and most luxurious urban living apartment home community and is part of Frisco Station, a 240-acre master-planned, mixed-use district with corporate office and hotel facilities, planned restaurant, entertainment and
Last updated June 13 at 12:58am
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
157 Units Available
Lucia
4848 Grand Gate Way, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,340
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1203 sqft
Lucia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located in Frisco, TX adjacent to The Star.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1009 sqft
Modern apartments with utilities included, contemporary furnishings, flat-screen TV and additional storage. Community has on-site cafe, fitness center and business center. Affordable meal plans available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
30 Units Available
Bell Frisco at Main
1801 McCord Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1309 sqft
Welcome to Bell Frisco at Main located in the thriving northern Dallas suburb of Frisco, TX.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
55 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Castle Hills
32 Units Available
Keystone At Castle Hills
4600 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
998 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,534
1390 sqft
Prime location surrounded by greenery and park space. Community offers three swimming pools, a 24-hour gym and cyber cafe. Apartments have fireplaces with mantels, sunrooms, Nest thermostats and more.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
31 Units Available
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1556 sqft
Community is located just steps away from the Legacy Trail in Plano. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, extra storage and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, pool and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
21 Units Available
Old Hickory Square
8625 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1156 sqft
Contemporary units with dark maple shaker cabinetry and faux wood flooring. Energy-efficient heating and air conditioning as well as modern steel appliances. Close to Stonebriar Centre. Residents enjoy covered car parking, pool, and gym.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
84 Units Available
Circa Frisco
9779 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1364 sqft
With its distinctively aesthetic facade, Circa Frisco Apartments sets a lavish stage from the outside in, ushering its residents into an entirely unique, sophisticated, ultra-luxury environment where every detail has been considered.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Willow Bend
24 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Lakepointe
15 Units Available
Lakepointe Residences
2025 Lakepointe Dr, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,122
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1144 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1428 sqft
Convenient Lakepointe Drive location with beautiful views. Pet-friendly apartments with access to on-site dog park. Apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-burning fireplaces and interior stairways. Access to attached garage.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Courts of Bent Tree
17250 Knoll Trail Dr, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,859
1048 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1424 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Courts of Bent Tree in Dallas. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
14 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
202 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.

June 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

The Colony rent trends were flat over the past month

The Colony rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in The Colony stand at $1,213 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. The Colony's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of The Colony, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to The Colony

    As rents have increased moderately in The Colony, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, The Colony is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • The Colony's median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in The Colony.
    • While The Colony's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in The Colony than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where The Colony is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

