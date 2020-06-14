Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

29 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockwall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
11 Units Available
Canyon Ridge Apartments
1000 W Yellow Jacket Ln, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$914
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,082
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, cherry cabinetry, ceiling fans, walk-in closets, washer-dryer hookups, balcony/patio. Pet friendly. Enjoy pool, tennis court, fitness center, clubhouse. Easy access to historic downtown Rockwall, shopping, dining.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
22 Units Available
Sixteen 50 @ Lake Ray Hubbard
1650 John King Blvd, Rockwall, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,220
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,424
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1582 sqft
Recently renovated homes with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and washer-dryer hookups. Tenants get access to a volleyball court, barbecue station and fitness center. Close to I-30. Near Lake Ray Hubbard.
Results within 5 miles of Rockwall
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
6 Units Available
Embree Hill
4901 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Embree Hill in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:03pm
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
13 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:01pm
$
16 Units Available
Towers at Bayside
8400 Sunset Blvd, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,257
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,251
1567 sqft
Welcome home to the Towers at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:55pm
$
29 Units Available
Mansions at Bayside
1801 Bayside Drive, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,208
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1431 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions at Bayside! This premier apartment home community offers an exquisite environment for those looking for a home in an amazing location with a beautiful view.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Crystal
7 Units Available
Lake Village West Apartments
5013 Peninsula Way, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$790
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1117 sqft
Luxurious homes feature walk-in showers, hardwood style floors and oversized windows. Community has pool, sundeck and more. Steps from the world-class shopping and dining of Garland.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
12 Units Available
Ray Hubbard Ranch I
1365 E Interstate 30, Garland, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
At Ray Hubbard Ranch I Apartments, you'll enjoy features and amenities designed to make life just a little more care-free! Ray Hubbard Ranch offers a sparkling swimming pool, mature landscaping with large trees, and plenty of green areas.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
2 Units Available
Hubbards Ridge
4351 Point Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1156 sqft
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard, where functional style and comfort are the essence of home at Hubbard's Ridge Apartments.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,399
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
62 Larkspur
62 Larkspur Drive, Fate, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1511 sqft
Renters look no further! This beautiful home in the rapidly growing and highly sought after city of Fate won't last long. Home has great curb appeal and boasts gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the living area and in all 3 bedrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Rockwall
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Eastern
6 Units Available
Gateway Place Apartments
782 Gatewood Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
893 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful complex close to Lake Ray Hubbard and a short drive to downtown Dallas. Spacious apartments with W/D hookup, hardwood floors and fireplaces. Community has fire pit, sparkling pool and large, welcoming clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
3 Units Available
Savoy of Garland Apartments
608 Rowlett Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,135
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
974 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Savoy of Garland Apartments in Garland. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
75 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$915
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 14 at 01:03pm
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
30 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
City Guide for Rockwall, TX

Rockwall was named for the stunning geologic formation that gives off the appearance of being an artificial wall!

Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Rockwall, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockwall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

