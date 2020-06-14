29 Apartments for rent in Rockwall, TX with hardwood floors
Rockwall was named for the stunning geologic formation that gives off the appearance of being an artificial wall!
Rockwall, Texas is the beautiful Dallas suburb where those from the city flee to find a more relaxing place to live but can still be close enough to the Dallas area to participate in the action and benefits that the city has to offer. You can expect the weather here to be warm most of the year -- though everything will come to a literal standstill if there is a snow flurry -- and for the people to be friendly and welcoming to newcomers. You will never lack for things to do while living here and if all else fails, host a barbecue! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Rockwall renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.