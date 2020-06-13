Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

98 Accessible Apartments for rent in Pflugerville, TX

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
54 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
216 Units Available
The Vineyard
14199 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
617 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
995 sqft
Inspired by the farmhouses found in California’s wine country, The Vineyard offers brand new one and two-bedroom residences for lease in Pflugerville, TX.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
19 Units Available
Broadstone at Grand Avenue
1720 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1339 sqft
Conveniently located right next to the I-35, with downtown Austin within easy reach. Residents have full access to the pool, lounge with fully functional kitchen and TV, executive lounge and on-site pet park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:20am
29 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
49 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
60 Units Available
Lantower Tech Ridge
14233 The Lakes Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
995 sqft
Located just 15 minutes from downtown Austin. Close to The Domain, Arboretum at Great Hills and Top Golf. Units feature granite kitchens and baths, stainless steel appliances and islands. On-site fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:52am
29 Units Available
Highlands
1501 S. Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1300 sqft
In an effort to do our part in preventing the spread of COVID-19, we are practicing social distancing precautions. Our office is now accepting appointments, please contact us to get information on how to tour the community.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,028
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,247
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
The Emerson
1221 New Meister Ln, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,014
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1276 sqft
Conveniently situated near Highway 45. Pet-friendly apartment complex with a community garden, sand volleyball court, resort-inspired pool, outdoor movie wall and two dog parks. Floor plans feature spa-inspired bathrooms and gourmet kitchens with granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Heatherwilde
15 Units Available
Stoneridge Apartments
16701 N Heatherwilde Blvd, Pflugerville, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,049
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1100 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Discover your new home at Stoneridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Pflugerville, our community offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options & we're just a short 30 minute drive Downtown Austin & Austin-Bergstrom International
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:05am
12 Units Available
Riverhorse Ranch
1525 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1378 sqft
Resort-like pool and sundeck. Updated features including kitchen islands, oversize closets and walk-in showers. On-site coffee bistro, cabana and workout area. Just off Route 35. Near parks and schools.
Results within 1 mile of Pflugerville
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
6 Units Available
Wells Junction
15001 Strathaven Pass, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1059 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Life in Austin just got better! Topping off one of America's best places to live - Wells Junction Apartments offer you a distinctively different, thoroughly enjoyable lifestyle that is beyond your expectations.
Results within 5 miles of Pflugerville
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
48 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
18 Units Available
The Morgan
1801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Wells Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
994 sqft
Pet-friendly and green community with easy access to major freeways and employers. Relax at home with air conditioning, extra storage, in-unit laundry, and a private patio or balcony. On-site pool, proximity to running trails.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
33 Hundred
3300 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1436 sqft
Luxury apartments located in the heart of downtown with a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style pool and comfy community center. Spacious apartments with soaring ceilings, wood-style floors and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:03am
Copperfield
43 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:22am
$
46 Units Available
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,068
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,182
1539 sqft
Minutes from Springbrook Business Park. All townhomes feature large windows, expansive living and dining areas, and contemporary kitchens and bathrooms. Residents-only amenities include a social room, fitness center, outdoor kitchen, business center and Starbucks cafe.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
23 Units Available
Waters Park
3401 Parmer Ln W, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,043
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1328 sqft
Large windows, carpet flooring and a fireplace in every unit. Amenities include a clubhouse, coffee bar, carport and dog park. On-site laundry, swimming pool, playground and gym.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
23 Units Available
Renaissance at North Bend
12345 Lamplight Village Ave, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1352 sqft
Situated in between Metric Boulevard and West Parmer Lane with proximity to Alderbrook Pocket Park. Convenient features in every unit, including microwave and oven. Apartment features relaxing amenities, including pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Bexley At Tech Ridge
1200 E Parmer Ln, Austin, TX
Studio
$1,029
590 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,089
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1116 sqft
Bexley at Tech Ridge is located in one of the most desirable areas of Austin, offering quick access to work, shopping, and recreation.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
52 Units Available
Beck at Wells Branch
2801 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1415 sqft
This is where luxury meets style. Relish in the convenience of garage parking, a resort-style pool, fully-equipped fitness center and private theater. Interiors are spacious and include stainless steel appliances and air-conditioning.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
North Burnet
75 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,124
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Preserve Wells Branch
1773 Wells Branch Pkwy, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$904
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
981 sqft
Cabana-style pool and 24-hour gym at this stylishly modern and upscale community. Apartments include fully equipped kitchens, accent shelving and a private patio or balcony. Close to entertainment with world-class amenities at home.

June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Pflugerville Rent Report. Pflugerville rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Pflugerville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Pflugerville rents decline sharply over the past month

Pflugerville rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Pflugerville stand at $1,298 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,602 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Pflugerville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Pflugerville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Texas, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Pflugerville

    As rents have increased slightly in Pflugerville, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Pflugerville is less affordable for renters.

    • Pflugerville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,602 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Pflugerville.
    • While Pflugerville's rents rose slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Pflugerville than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where Pflugerville is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Austin
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.6%
    1.3%
    Round Rock
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.2%
    3.3%
    Cedar Park
    $1,390
    $1,710
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Georgetown
    $1,170
    $1,440
    0.1%
    -0.4%
    Pflugerville
    $1,300
    $1,600
    -0.6%
    1.7%
    San Marcos
    $960
    $1,200
    0.1%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

