Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:21 AM

Rio Roble

1502 Allendale Road · (832) 415-3590
Location

1502 Allendale Road, Pasadena, TX 77502

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-1 · Avail. now

$705

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 1-22 · Avail. now

$755

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 1-20 · Avail. now

$830

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rio Roble.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
courtyard
guest parking
package receiving

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per single adult, $60 married couple
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, Must be housebroken
Dogs
fee: $250
rent: $20
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be house broken
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rio Roble have any available units?
Rio Roble has 3 units available starting at $705 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Pasadena, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Pasadena Rent Report.
What amenities does Rio Roble have?
Some of Rio Roble's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rio Roble currently offering any rent specials?
Rio Roble is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rio Roble pet-friendly?
Yes, Rio Roble is pet friendly.
Does Rio Roble offer parking?
Yes, Rio Roble offers parking.
Does Rio Roble have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rio Roble does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rio Roble have a pool?
No, Rio Roble does not have a pool.
Does Rio Roble have accessible units?
Yes, Rio Roble has accessible units.
Does Rio Roble have units with dishwashers?
No, Rio Roble does not have units with dishwashers.
