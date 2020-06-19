Lease Length: 3,6,9,12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per single adult, $60 married couple
Deposit: $200 (1 bedroom), $350 (2 bedroom)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $20
restrictions: No aggressive breeds, Must be housebroken
Cats
fee: $250
rent: $20
restrictions: Must be house broken
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot.