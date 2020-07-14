All apartments in Mission
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:11 AM

The Reserve at Cimarron

Open Now until 6pm
2417 Colorado St · (956) 275-3883
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2417 Colorado St, Mission, TX 78572
Mission

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 06107 · Avail. Aug 7

$885

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03204 · Avail. now

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 01208 · Avail. now

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

Unit 03105 · Avail. now

$1,071

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 954 sqft

See 5+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 02204 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Unit 02203 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1269 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve at Cimarron.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
clubhouse
dog park
internet access
internet cafe
package receiving
playground
The Reserve at Cimarron offers a premier address for the best luxury apartments in Mission, TX. Our spacious one, two, and three bedroom floor plans have been specially designed to provide you with the maximum amount of space and comfort. Each of our apartments in Mission, TX features great amenities including 9 ft. ceilings with crown molding, spa-inspired baths with soaking tubs, spacious patios or balconies, in-home washers and dryers, and even track lighting for added ambiance. If you're searching for apartments in Mission, TX in the Sharyland area you won't find a better community than The Reserve at Cimarron. Here at our Mission, TX community, it is important to us that our apartments provide you with the utmost in sophistication and luxury living. To achieve that goal, we provide our residents with high-end amenities, such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, a resort style swimming pool, a Starbucks Wi-Fi cafe, and a children's playground at our apartments for rent in Mission, TX. At our pet-friendly Mission apartments, every member of your family is welcome, even the four-legged ones. Our community is conveniently located near great dining and shopping areas. We are right next to Cinemark Tinseltown and Sharyland Towne crossing. Your commute is going to be a breeze as we are located near Highway 83. When you're looking for a quality luxury apartment, look no further than The Reserve at Cimarron.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $40 per applicant, $55 for joint application
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $100 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet 35lbs and under, $500 per pet 36lbs and over
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 80lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned covered parking $25/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Reserve at Cimarron have any available units?
The Reserve at Cimarron has 11 units available starting at $885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Reserve at Cimarron have?
Some of The Reserve at Cimarron's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve at Cimarron currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve at Cimarron is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve at Cimarron pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve at Cimarron is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve at Cimarron offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve at Cimarron offers parking.
Does The Reserve at Cimarron have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve at Cimarron offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve at Cimarron have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve at Cimarron has a pool.
Does The Reserve at Cimarron have accessible units?
Yes, The Reserve at Cimarron has accessible units.
Does The Reserve at Cimarron have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve at Cimarron has units with dishwashers.
Does The Reserve at Cimarron have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Reserve at Cimarron has units with air conditioning.

