Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:37 PM

14 Apartments for rent in McAllen, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McAllen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, partic... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:06pm
3 Units Available
Mirabella
4224 N McColl Rd, McAllen, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1070 sqft
Luxury living has a new address in McAllen, TX. Mirabella Apartments provide you with the best features in town.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1806 Rice Ave
1806 Rice Avenue, McAllen, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1650 sqft
1806 Rice Ave Available 07/01/20 3Bed/2Bath in Upscale neighborhood ( 23rd & Freddy Gonzalez ) - Rent: $1,6500.0 Deposit: $1,650.00 Video Tour: https://youtu.be/xmcU98nrXmw Upscale 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home for rent in Mcallen Texas.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
600 W Fern Ave Apt 19
600 Fern Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
MOVE IN 2 WEEKS FREE!! Call our office for more info!!!!! 956-627-5529/ 956-627-5506 TEXT: 956-432-9507 / 956-342-1023 Beautiful, Clean 2 bedroom 1 bathroom Condominium Fully Furnished 600 Fern is a beautiful private community with landscape and

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
2 Units Available
Paseo del Sol Apartments
2501 Hibiscus Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
850 sqft
This spacious garden apartment features an open floor plan with combination Living/dining/ kitchen. The Apartment building is quite and peaceful with Beautiful and colorful Landscaping. Two picnic areas with grills.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
801 Toronto Avenue
801 Toronto Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
988 sqft
Welcome Home! This newly renovated condo comes complete with 2 generously sized bedrooms, 2 baths , open layout, hardwood flooring & neutral paint colors throughout.

1 of 42

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1016 Laurel Ave
1016 Laurel Avenue, McAllen, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1124 sqft
2Bed/1Bath w/office in Central Mcallen ( Laurel and 10th ) - Walk Through Tour: https://youtu.be/LhfxylkusZU Rent: $1250.00 Deposit: $1250.
Results within 1 mile of McAllen
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
Mission
8 Units Available
Plantation Phase II
4405 South Shary Road, Mission, TX
1 Bedroom
$820
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1443 sqft
The Plantation Apartments in Mission, Texas offer a variety of luxurious one, two and three bedroom floor plans designed to perfectly fit your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Jackson Place
1701 West Sioux Road, Pharr, TX
1 Bedroom
$875
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$933
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1187 sqft
Jackson Place Apartments, Rio Grande Valley's newest and most sought after address! With our GREAT location, you'll enjoy being minutes away from the best shopping and dining in the area! Jackson Place boasts spacious and cutting edge 1, 2 and 3

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
1 Unit Available
3112 Salvador Avenue
3112 Salvador Avenue, Edinburg, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2453 sqft
Spacious home offers 4 bed, 3 bath. With more than 2453 square feet of living space, attached 2 car garage in a Gated subdivision, quiet family friendly neighborhood with a spacious backyard..

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
3600 Denia Court
3600 Denia Ct, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2786 sqft
Amazing home at Las Villas at Lago Escondido, one of the few gated communities at Sharyland Plantation Village, this home is one of the biggest houses at the community, just half a block from the swimming pool, this one is just for Las Villas

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
3401 San Diego
3401 San Diego, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
3482 sqft
Charming Spanish Transitional Custom home in Sharyland Plantations gated exclusive community of San Marino. 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms, 3482 sq. ft, hardwood floors, gorgeous modern finishes throughout.
Results within 5 miles of McAllen
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Chaparral Village
52 Units Available
Devon Place
4122 Rhonda Drive, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,054
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening in December 2019, Devon Place in Edinburg, TX, will offer one, two, and three bedroom Apartment Homes for rent. For luxury living in charming Edinburg, look no further than our sparkling new community.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:07pm
8 Units Available
The Residence at Edinburg
4590 S Professional Dr, Edinburg, TX
1 Bedroom
$825
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
946 sqft
The Residence at Edinburg is a resort style, luxury apartment community in the City of Edinburg which is within the McAllenBrownsvilleHarlingen metropolitan area.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 05:14pm
Mission
1 Unit Available
1813 Pecos
1813 Pecos Street, Mission, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2947 sqft
One story home in a private gated subdivision minutes from shopping, restaurants, movie theater and entertainment! This home is spacious, with amazing built-in closets, large kitchen, sparkling granite throughout, marble and hardwood floors, formal
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in McAllen, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for McAllen renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

