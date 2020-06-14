Apartment List
/
TX
/
manor
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:23 PM

94 Apartments for rent in Manor, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:33pm
46 Units Available
Flats at ShadowGlen
12500 Shadowglen Trace, Manor, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1039 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At the Flats at Shadowglen, you will find the ultimate balance of modern tastes and innovative thinking. Retreat home while staying easily connected with the greater Austin area.

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
16013 Hamilton Point Circle
16013 Hamilton Point Circle, Manor, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1304 sqft
16013 Hamilton Point Circle Available 07/07/20 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Single Story Home in Manor ~ New Carpet in Bedrooms ~ Vinyl Wood Floors Throughout Living Areas ~ Stainless Fridge ~ Fireplace ~
Results within 5 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:48pm
28 Units Available
Biltmore on the Park
16021 Biltmore Ave, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1052 sqft
This development offers a series of unique apartment homes complete with spacious interiors, natural lighting, and in-home amenities like stainless steel appliances, 9-foot ceilings, and an on-site fitness center.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
18221 Flathead Drive
18221 Flat Head Drive, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1332 sqft
Adorable family home in Manor available immediately for move-in. Built in 2006. Just updated with new carpet throughout, fresh paint in the whole house, and updated light fixtures. Cute kitchen with dark cabinets and wood plank floors.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
1 Unit Available
14104 Briar Creek Loop
14104 Briarcreek Loop, Travis County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1332 sqft
Adorable home ready for a new family! Move-in ready. Laminate wood floors downstairs, open living spaces downstairs, pets allows, great neighborhood!
Results within 10 miles of Manor
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
35 Units Available
Enclave Falcon Pointe
2132 Falcon Village Lane, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,721
1362 sqft
A resort-like community in scenic Texas Hill Country. Outstanding features including granite countertops, hardwood floors, large balconies or patios, and stainless steel appliances. On-site pool, dog park, garages and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
53 Units Available
Ambrosio
14301 N IH 35, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$937
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
995 sqft
Ambrosio Apartments in Pflugerville, Texas, offer easy access to the upscale shopping area The Domain. Amenities include updated units with wood beam ceilings, higher-end finishes and a resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
Presidium at The Pecan District
1809 Social Drive, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,164
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1077 sqft
Presidium The Pecan District is Pflugerville’s newest vibrant living experience in the heart of The Pecan District. Residents at Presidium The Pecan District will enjoy an active lifestyle with luscious green space, a luxurious pool, and more.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Crestview
65 Units Available
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave, Austin, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,005
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
1007 sqft
Located within walking distance from the Red Line and shopping hubs of Austin. Spacious homes have hardwood floors, granite counters and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
48 Units Available
Ascent North
12001 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1249 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,955
1630 sqft
Immaculate apartments in a leafy community, just over from Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park. Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with modern interiors. Swimming pool, fitness center and media room.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
26 Units Available
Century Stone Hill South
1225 Town Center Dr, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,003
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,282
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,810
1558 sqft
Spacious floor plans with private hill-view balconies. Smoke-free units available. Community facilities include 24-hour fitness center, business center and swimming pool. Luxury apartments and townhomes that feature granite counters, walk-in closets and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
North Burnet
4 Units Available
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
572 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
900 sqft
Located near Highway 290 and 183. This community offers access to area hike and bike trails and features a picnic area, clothes care center, and pool. Each home boasts modern cabinetry and appliances.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
Pecan Springs Springdale
11 Units Available
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
980 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at RARE Apartments in Austin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:13pm
28 Units Available
Parmer Place
12101 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1447 sqft
Just off I-35 and close to Walnut Creek Metropolitan Park with attached garages, chef's kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and crown molding, along with poolside gourmet grilling area, Wi-Fi lounge and sun-deck, and drive-thru mail kiosk.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
50 Units Available
Sage at 1825
15835 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville, TX
Studio
$900
690 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,004
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
1021 sqft
High-ceilings and large units make 1825 Place the place to live. Community offers amenities including pool, dog-park, computer lounge, fitness-center, and parking. Apartments are modern and spacious with garden tubs and high-end finishes.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
33 Units Available
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1221 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1448 sqft
Luxury homes in northeast Austin with easy access to shopping, outdoor activities and major highways. Resort-style pool, theater room and 24-hour fitness center. Sprawling apartments with kitchen pantries and in-home washer-dryers.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
40 Units Available
Settler's Ridge
12800 Harrisglenn Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1395 sqft
Close to I-35, Dell Campus, Tech Ridge Center, Oertli Park, the Austin DMV, Dessau Elementary and Middle Schools, and Delco Primary School. Pet-friendly community with lagoon style pool and heated spa, surround sound movie theater, controlled access gate, oversized walk-in closets, and intrusion alarm.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
45 Units Available
Edgewater
14201 N Interstate 35 Frontage Rd, Pflugerville, TX
1 Bedroom
$978
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
995 sqft
Gated community with pool, spa and well-equipped fitness center. Island kitchens with stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, tubs/showers, hookups for washers and dryers, and bonus storage.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
North Burnet
72 Units Available
Folio
11915 Stonehollow Dr, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,146
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1064 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,974
1352 sqft
Gated community with three swimming pools, 24-hour fitness center and dog parks. Recently renovated homes with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, fireplaces and private balconies. Close to The Domain Shopping Center.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:02pm
20 Units Available
Madison at Walnut Creek
12113 Metric Blvd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1352 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature fireplace and walk-in closets. On-site facilities offer an internet cafe, pool, gym, volleyball court and more. Conveniently located near Walnut Creek Park, Gracywoods Park and Austin Community College.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 01:06pm
Windsor Park
6 Units Available
Marq at Mueller
5700 Cameron Rd, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Comfortable designer touches are standard in all of our apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
$
Crestview
36 Units Available
Crestview Commons
801 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,420
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,045
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,570
1334 sqft
Homes with kitchen islands, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resident amenities include a fully equipped fitness center, a pool and a rooftop lounge. Twelve minutes from downtown Austin.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:35pm
$
Mueller
29 Units Available
AMLI on Aldrich
2401 Aldrich St, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,548
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,268
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,216
1673 sqft
Brand new apartments in the master-planned community of Mueller Aldrich St. Amenities include a maker workshop area, a tech lounge, courtyards with fireplaces and grills, a resort pool with cabanas and a pet spa.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:11pm
Copperfield
42 Units Available
Oxford at Tech Ridge
305 E Yager Ln, Austin, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1077 sqft
You are in the heart of Austin at Oxford at Tech Ridge. Tenants have access to the pool, cabanas, dog-park, parking-garages, fitness, and clubhouse. Also features spacious units, modern kitchens, ample storage, and handicap access.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Manor, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Manor renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Manor 1 BedroomsManor 2 BedroomsManor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsManor 3 BedroomsManor Accessible Apartments
Manor Apartments with BalconyManor Apartments with GarageManor Apartments with GymManor Apartments with Hardwood FloorsManor Apartments with Parking
Manor Apartments with PoolManor Apartments with Washer-DryerManor Dog Friendly ApartmentsManor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TX
Wimberley, TXHornsby Bend, TXBelton, TXBastrop, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXCanyon Lake, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District