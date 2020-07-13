Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly bbq/grill business center courtyard hot tub package receiving

Woodstone Manor is an inviting, established community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. Woodstone Manor boasts spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that are sure to please even those with the most discriminating tastes. Whether your desire is to relax by our resort-style pool jacuzzi or take a leisurely stroll through our lush courtyards, Woodstone Manor is certain to appeal to you! We are in close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment and offer easy access to the Southwest Freeway. Come let our friendly, professional team show you why Woodstone Manor is the perfect choice for your new home!