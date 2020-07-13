All apartments in Houston
Find more places like Woodstone Manor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Houston, TX
/
Woodstone Manor
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Woodstone Manor

10250 Lands End Dr · (281) 895-1342
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Houston
See all
Alief
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

10250 Lands End Dr, Houston, TX 77099
Alief

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 320 · Avail. Aug 18

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 468 sqft

Unit 908 · Avail. Aug 4

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

Unit 1015 · Avail. Aug 8

$810

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 659 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 702 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1033 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Woodstone Manor.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
hot tub
package receiving
Woodstone Manor is an inviting, established community offering a great residential environment, upscale amenities and excellent service for our residents. Woodstone Manor boasts spacious one and two bedroom floor plans that are sure to please even those with the most discriminating tastes. Whether your desire is to relax by our resort-style pool jacuzzi or take a leisurely stroll through our lush courtyards, Woodstone Manor is certain to appeal to you! We are in close proximity to shopping, dining and entertainment and offer easy access to the Southwest Freeway. Come let our friendly, professional team show you why Woodstone Manor is the perfect choice for your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
deposit:
fee:
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: First come first serve or reserved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Woodstone Manor have any available units?
Woodstone Manor has 8 units available starting at $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Woodstone Manor have?
Some of Woodstone Manor's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Woodstone Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Woodstone Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Woodstone Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Woodstone Manor is pet friendly.
Does Woodstone Manor offer parking?
Yes, Woodstone Manor offers parking.
Does Woodstone Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Woodstone Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Woodstone Manor have a pool?
Yes, Woodstone Manor has a pool.
Does Woodstone Manor have accessible units?
Yes, Woodstone Manor has accessible units.
Does Woodstone Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Woodstone Manor has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Woodstone Manor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bala Woods
23200 Forest North Dr
Houston, TX 77339
Briar Meadows
1414 S Dairy Ashford Rd
Houston, TX 77077
The Reserve At Jones Road
11925 Jones Rd
Houston, TX 77070
Timber Ridge
12200 Fleming Dr
Houston, TX 77013
Hanover Post Oak
1750 Sky Lark Ln
Houston, TX 77056
15th Street Flats
1414 North Shepherd Drive
Houston, TX 77008
Block 334
1515 Main St
Houston, TX 77002
Villas on the Green
9603 Homestead Rd
Houston, TX 77016

Similar Pages

Houston 1 BedroomsHouston 2 Bedrooms
Houston Apartments with ParkingHouston Pet Friendly Places
Houston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TX
Conroe, TXBaytown, TXLeague City, TXSugar Land, TX
Bryan, TXKaty, TXGalveston, TXCollege Station, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Great UptownEldridge West OaksWoodlake Briar Meadow
Clear LakeSouthbelt EllingtonNeartown Montrose
MemorialGreater Fondren Southwest

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeBaylor College of Medicine
Houston Community CollegeUniversity of Houston-Downtown
University of Houston
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity