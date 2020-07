Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished carpet microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage cats allowed pool alarm system carport coffee bar concierge conference room hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal

The finest apartment living awaits you at Stella at the Medical Center. Our prime central location in the prestigious Medical Center area of Houston is just minutes from downtown, Rice University, The University of Houston, the Houston Zoo & Museum District and major freeways. Our community also has a shuttle service for students and employees in the Texas Medical Center. Great shopping, restaurants and entertainment in Rice Village, the Galleria, and Highland Village are just moments away. Choose from our spacious one, two or three bedroom floor plans that include top-notch amenities such as fully equipped kitchens, faux-wood floors, spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans, attached/detached garages and more. Come home to the comfortable atmosphere of your new apartment home. Choose Stella, Live Happy!