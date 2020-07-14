5355 Deep Forest Drive, Houston, TX 77092 Oak Forest - Garden Oaks
Price and availability
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
1 Bedroom
Unit 295 · Avail. Jul 21
$835
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft
Unit 293 · Avail. now
$835
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft
Unit 146 · Avail. now
$885
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 789 sqft
See 6+ more
2 Bedrooms
Unit 128 · Avail. Sep 15
$895
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft
Unit 194 · Avail. Jul 29
$955
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft
Unit 192 · Avail. Oct 13
$955
2 Bed · 1 Bath · 868 sqft
See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Pine Forest Park.
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
dog park
e-payments
online portal
pool table
Welcome to Pineforest Park, a residential community featuring one, two, three and four bedroom apartments in Houston, TX. Spacious layouts and amenities welcome you home, along with exceptional service and an ideal location within walking distance to shopping, dining and entertainment options. Are you looking for an apartment for rent in Houston, TX? Contact our friendly, professional office staff to schedule a tour today.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Pine Forest Park have any available units?
Pine Forest Park has 14 units available starting at $835 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Pine Forest Park have?
Some of Pine Forest Park's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Pine Forest Park currently offering any rent specials?
Pine Forest Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Pine Forest Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Pine Forest Park is pet friendly.
Does Pine Forest Park offer parking?
No, Pine Forest Park does not offer parking.
Does Pine Forest Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, Pine Forest Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Pine Forest Park have a pool?
No, Pine Forest Park does not have a pool.
Does Pine Forest Park have accessible units?
Yes, Pine Forest Park has accessible units.
Does Pine Forest Park have units with dishwashers?