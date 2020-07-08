Mallard Creek

Lease Length: 6-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 for 1 pet/month, $25 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $85/month, carport $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.