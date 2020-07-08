All apartments in Houston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:17 AM

Mallard Creek

Open Now until 5:30pm
23423 Highway 59 · (281) 595-8615
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

23423 Highway 59, Houston, TX 77339
Kingwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 days AGO

1 Bedroom

A-1

$845

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

B-1

$860

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 663 sqft

A-2

$870

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

C-1

$995

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

C-2

$1,020

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

D-1

$1,115

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 984 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

E-1

$1,530

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallard Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pool
gym
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
internet access
trash valet
Come home to Mallard Creek and come home to the life of tranquility. We offer an abundance of amenities and nestled amongst beautiful native trees in the livable forest of Kingwood Texas. Mallard Creek offers the very best in urban living. Our spacious apartment homes feature open concept condo style living, enhanced 10-foot ceilings, private yards and much more. For convenience, comfort and ease of living, Mallard Creek surrounds you with an unparalleled diversity of businesses, schools, entertainment venues, shopping and world-class dining options. Once you've arrived at Mallard Creek you'll know its home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Deposit: $200 up to $400 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 for 1 pet/month, $25 for 2 pets/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 70lbs
Parking Details: Open lot, detached garage $85/month, carport $35/month.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mallard Creek have any available units?
Mallard Creek offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $845, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $995, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,530. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Mallard Creek have?
Some of Mallard Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallard Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Mallard Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mallard Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallard Creek is pet friendly.
Does Mallard Creek offer parking?
Yes, Mallard Creek offers parking.
Does Mallard Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mallard Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallard Creek have a pool?
Yes, Mallard Creek has a pool.
Does Mallard Creek have accessible units?
No, Mallard Creek does not have accessible units.
Does Mallard Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallard Creek has units with dishwashers.
