Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly courtyard e-payments hot tub internet access trash valet

LaMonte Park Townhomes offer beautiful homes in a gorgeous heavily wooded area, with apartments including modern appliances, fireplaces, patios, fenced-in yards and much more. Furthermore, LaMonte Townhomes are located close to multiple major grocery stores, major freeways and multiple local schools! Why not experience the luxuries of LaMonte Park Townhomes? We look forward to receiving your phone call soon!