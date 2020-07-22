Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hardy Oaks.
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
package receiving
accessible
parking
courtyard
Welcome Home. We would like to invite you to a new standard of living. Hardy Oaks apartment homes are secluded from the rush of everyday living. With easy access to Highway 45 and the Hardy toll road. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. We offer three intelligently designed floor plans (1, 2 & 3 bedrooms) that will satisfy your current needs. Call one of our qualified leasing professionals today for more information regarding our wonderful apartment homes. We look forward to hearing from you.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older