Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors range bathtub oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry package receiving accessible parking courtyard

Welcome Home.

We would like to invite you to a new standard of living.

Hardy Oaks apartment homes are secluded from the rush of everyday living.

With easy access to Highway 45 and the Hardy toll road. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.

We offer three intelligently designed floor plans (1, 2 & 3 bedrooms) that will satisfy your current needs.

Call one of our qualified leasing professionals today for more information regarding our wonderful apartment homes.

We look forward to hearing from you.