Last updated July 21 2020 at 9:16 AM

Hardy Oaks

915 Tidwell Rd · (713) 715-4439
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

915 Tidwell Rd, Houston, TX 77022
Northside - Northline

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-33 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 2-53 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 2-61 · Avail. now

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

See 7+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2-45 · Avail. now

$1,270

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1185 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hardy Oaks.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
package receiving
accessible
parking
courtyard
Welcome Home.
We would like to invite you to a new standard of living.
Hardy Oaks apartment homes are secluded from the rush of everyday living.
With easy access to Highway 45 and the Hardy toll road. Just minutes to shopping, restaurants and entertainment.
We offer three intelligently designed floor plans (1, 2 & 3 bedrooms) that will satisfy your current needs.
Call one of our qualified leasing professionals today for more information regarding our wonderful apartment homes.
We look forward to hearing from you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per person 18 years and older
Deposit: (1x1 - $150 Deposit); (2x1 - $200 Deposit); (3x1.5 - Deposit)
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hardy Oaks have any available units?
Hardy Oaks has 11 units available starting at $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Houston, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Houston Rent Report.
What amenities does Hardy Oaks have?
Some of Hardy Oaks's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hardy Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Hardy Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hardy Oaks pet-friendly?
No, Hardy Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Houston.
Does Hardy Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Hardy Oaks offers parking.
Does Hardy Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hardy Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hardy Oaks have a pool?
No, Hardy Oaks does not have a pool.
Does Hardy Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Hardy Oaks has accessible units.
Does Hardy Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hardy Oaks has units with dishwashers.
