Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center car wash area clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system carport

Situated just north of Houston’s thriving business sector, Carrington at Barker Cypress offers a modern yet charming living environment which includes one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Cypress, Texas.Maintaining a balanced lifestyle between work and play can be a challenge, especially when business is booming and time is considered a luxury. Carrington at Barker Cypress was not only designed to keep up with this pace but also reenergize residents so they can meet the demands of their daily routines. Whether taking advantage of the fully equipped, newly renovated fitness studio or driving up to an attached garage with a private entry, you know this property is wired to connect to thoughtful convenience.Your convenient Cypress lifestyle starts here. Start by planning a visit to Carrington at Barker Cypress.