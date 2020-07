Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities parking 24hr maintenance guest parking cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly coffee bar package receiving smoke-free community

Welcome to Bayberry Apartments in Houston, Texas. We bring the convenience of big city living to a quiet, comfortable neighborhood that you can call home. Inside your new apartment home, many of our floor plans have been recently renovated to include faux wood flooring, which creates the ideal space for both relaxing and entertaining, and fully-equipped kitchens with updated countertops and modern cabinets with the perfect amount of storage - ideal for any at-home chef. You'll enjoy close proximity to Interstates 610 and 290, shopping on N. Shepherd, as well as our 24-hour emergency maintenance.



We strive to offer residents the pinnacle of affordable, satisfying apartment living, close to the heart of Houston. Bayberry Apartments has many amenities to make sure you enjoy your time here with us! For your convenience, our gated community offers secure access to the buildings, our onsite care centers, and on-site management and maintenance. Enjoy neighborhood parks, nearby schools and