Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

Hawthorne Ridge

3300 N Loop 336 W · (979) 266-0051
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3300 N Loop 336 W, Conroe, TX 77304

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1128 · Avail. now

$939

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 1113 · Avail. now

$949

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

Unit 0214 · Avail. now

$1,054

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 706 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1325 · Avail. now

$1,251

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 1315 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1023 sqft

Unit 0423 · Avail. now

$1,445

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1327 · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 0922 · Avail. now

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Unit 0928 · Avail. now

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hawthorne Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
package receiving
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
carport
conference room
dog park
Welcome home to Hawthorne Ridge Apartments in Conroe, Texas. Experience luxurious urban living! We offer one, two and three bedroom homes with custom features and designer finishes including wood plank laminate floors, granite countertops, garden tubs, and custom cherry wood cabinets. Relax in style at our resort style pool, fitness center, billiard lounge and much more! We are located close to Woodlands Mall, Lake Conroe, Perry’s Steak House and Grille, Outlets at Conroe, and close to Interstate 45 and Highway 105 for an easy commute to anywhere! You'll find everything you want and need at Hawthorne Ridge with our friendly staff and numerous amenities.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hawthorne Ridge have any available units?
Hawthorne Ridge has 10 units available starting at $939 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Conroe, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Conroe Rent Report.
What amenities does Hawthorne Ridge have?
Some of Hawthorne Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hawthorne Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Hawthorne Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hawthorne Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Hawthorne Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Hawthorne Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Hawthorne Ridge offers parking.
Does Hawthorne Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hawthorne Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hawthorne Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Hawthorne Ridge has a pool.
Does Hawthorne Ridge have accessible units?
Yes, Hawthorne Ridge has accessible units.
Does Hawthorne Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hawthorne Ridge has units with dishwashers.
