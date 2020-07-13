Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup in unit laundry garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible business center clubhouse 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill package receiving dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance carport conference room dog park

Welcome home to Hawthorne Ridge Apartments in Conroe, Texas. Experience luxurious urban living! We offer one, two and three bedroom homes with custom features and designer finishes including wood plank laminate floors, granite countertops, garden tubs, and custom cherry wood cabinets. Relax in style at our resort style pool, fitness center, billiard lounge and much more! We are located close to Woodlands Mall, Lake Conroe, Perry’s Steak House and Grille, Outlets at Conroe, and close to Interstate 45 and Highway 105 for an easy commute to anywhere! You'll find everything you want and need at Hawthorne Ridge with our friendly staff and numerous amenities.