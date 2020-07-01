9 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX with hardwood floors
"The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas ," and in the northeastern part of the state, too, where Cleburne perches on the edge of West Buffalo Creek, not far from the Brazos River.
This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cleburne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.