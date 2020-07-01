Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:50 PM

9 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cleburne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, part... Read Guide >
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
2 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,142
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Last updated July 1 at 12:28pm
2 Units Available
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
915 sqft
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
812 N Anglin St
812 North Anglin Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1650 sqft
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home - Wonderful 3 bedroom two bath home with large living area and separate dinning. This home features vinyl wood floors, faux wood blinds and two tone paint.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
105 Bryan St
105 Bryan Street, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$875
675 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Cleburne Home for Lease! - Cleburne has a hidden treasure listed at only $875 a month! Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home with original hardwood flooring makes this little masterpiece as captivating as the day it was built.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
507 Poindexter Avenue
507 Poindexter Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1316 sqft
Charming updated home that sits on a HUGE lot! Fabulous front & back porches to enjoy the peaceful & spacious yard. Beautifully refinished wood floors, updated kitchen and newer windows for energy efficient utilities. Great size rooms.
Results within 10 miles of Cleburne
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Summercrest
1320 NW Summercrest Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,158
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,452
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,628
1266 sqft
Welcome to Summercrest! Our community is nestled in Burleson and features well-appointed one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
18 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,215
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Last updated July 1 at 12:10pm
30 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Last updated July 1 at 12:26pm
12 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,467
1207 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.

Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.
City Guide for Cleburne, TX

"The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas ," and in the northeastern part of the state, too, where Cleburne perches on the edge of West Buffalo Creek, not far from the Brazos River.

This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Cleburne, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Cleburne renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

