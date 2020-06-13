Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:18 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Cleburne, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
925 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
2 Units Available
Northridge Court
110 Northridge Dr Office #300, Cleburne, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
915 sqft
Come home to Northridge Court Apartments in Cleburne, TX and experience unrivaled luxury living in a charming community atmosphere.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
316 N Douglas Avenue
316 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1700 sqft
Beautifully updated home on a half acre lot full of mature trees.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
507 Poindexter Avenue
507 Poindexter Street, Cleburne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1316 sqft
Charming updated home that sits on a HUGE lot! Fabulous front & back porches to enjoy the peaceful & spacious yard. Beautifully refinished wood floors, updated kitchen and newer windows for energy efficient utilities. Great size rooms.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
303 N. Douglas Ave.
303 North Douglas Avenue, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1364 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice 2 Bedroom 1 Bath - Great 2 bedroom available nice and spacious. Beautiful hardwood floors through out. Large kitchen with open floor plan, it comes with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops.
Results within 5 miles of Cleburne

1 of 29

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
5508 Grand Ranch Drive
5508 Grand Ranch Drive, Johnson County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1680 sqft
Get the space you have been looking for in this beautiful over a 1-acre lot, with 4 beds, 2 baths, in Joshua Schools.  Many updates throughout, including new carpet, new AC system, fresh paint, steel siding.
Results within 10 miles of Cleburne
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,179
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:23am
35 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,071
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,622
1227 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,069
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9703 Argyle Court
9703 Argyle Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2277 sqft
3-2-2 with vinyl wood-like flooring throughout. Nice kitchen with separate breakfast area. Covered porch off breakfast area. Golf cart garage entrance on side driveway which makes garage very long. Garage entrance is at back of house.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
8511 Westover Court
8511 Westover Ct, Pecan Plantation, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1112 sqft
Beautifully Updated 2br 2ba Condo with Golf Cart Storage for Lease in Pecan Plantation. Enjoy Living in a Golf Course Community with full use of the Amenities in walking distance of the Club House.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9010 Bellechase Road
9010 Bellechase Rd, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2558 sqft
3-2.5-2 PLUS GOLF CART GARAGE. WELL MAINTAINED SPACIOUS GOLF COURSE HOME. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPLIT BEDROOMS. LARGE LIVING AREA. LARGE ROOM ALONG BACK OF HOME THAT CAN BE AN OFFICE, SECOND LIVING AREA, PLAYROOM, OR SUN ROOM.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
9012 Hickory Hill Drive
9012 Hickory Hill Dr, Pecan Plantation, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1940 sqft
Enjoy the numerous amenities of Pecan Plantation in this gorgeous home. Open living, wonderful wood-look tile flooring, and a neutral color palette invite you into this pleasant space.
City Guide for Cleburne, TX

"The stars at night are big and bright, deep in the heart of Texas ," and in the northeastern part of the state, too, where Cleburne perches on the edge of West Buffalo Creek, not far from the Brazos River.

This small East Texas locale is just a 30 minute drive from Fort Worth and an hour down Highway 67 from Neiman Marcus in Dallas, but it's a world away from the hustle and bustle of the bigger cities. Whether you make your home in a spacious condo rental downtown or rent an apartment near the edge of town, walking is a pleasure on the tree-lined paths through the lovely parks. Shop 'til you drop in Dallas or Fort Worth - but you'll find the basics in Cleburne. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Cleburne, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Cleburne renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

