2 bedroom apartments
43 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Burleson, TX
32 Units Available
Encore Alsbury
1350 Southwest Alsbury Blvd, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
1036 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to I-35W. Floor plans feature chef-style kitchens with stainless steel appliances and spacious patios or balconies with storage closets. On-site amenities include a clubhouse and an aquatic lounge and spa.
26 Units Available
Auberge of Burleson
1633 Greenridge Dr, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1174 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Burleson, a new and vibrant residential community in Burleson, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater
7 Units Available
Fountains of Burleson Apartments
745 W Hidden Creek Pkwy, Burleson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,233
947 sqft
A comfortable, carefree experience is waiting for you in Burleson. Come enjoy our clean, sparkling blue pool this summer and relax.
Results within 5 miles of Burleson
115 Units Available
The Trails at Summer Creek
9069 Summer Creek Drive, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1172 sqft
Welcome home brand new lux living at The Trails at Summer Creek Apartments in gorgeous Fort Worth, TX! We offer brand new, condo finished, one, two, and three bedroom apartments.
The Parks of Deer Creek
25 Units Available
Republic Deer Creek
10600 Bilsky Bay Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
940 sqft
Spacious homes with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Enjoy a volleyball court, dog park and playground on-site. Easy access to I-35W. Just 12 miles south of downtown Fort Worth.
Hallmark-Camelot
25 Units Available
Park West
7251 Crowley Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
913 sqft
Welcome home to Park West, a gated community with lush landscape and beautiful trees around the property. The community is within minutes from fine dining, shopping centers and entertainment.
10 Units Available
Sycamore Center Villas
7901 Chandra Lane, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$961
986 sqft
With premium finishes and wide-open spaces, each floor plan from Sycamore Center Villas brings you unparalleled luxury without sacrificing on comfort.
1 Unit Available
607 W Atchley Avenue
607 West Atchley Drive, Alvarado, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
Cozy home with new flooring and new paint. Large yard for children and pets. Alley access. Easy access to 35.
Results within 10 miles of Burleson
City View
42 Units Available
Laurel Heights at Cityview
5701 Overton Ridge Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
969 sqft
Residents can stay in shape at this community's fitness center and indoor racquetball court. The property's location near I-20 put various shopping and entertainment options nearby. Units feature walk-in closets and updated flooring.
City View
25 Units Available
Siena Apartments
5230 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1087 sqft
Discover a European-inspired lifestyle right in the heart of Texas at Siena Apartments. Located in Southwest Fort Worth, our luxurious apartments feature Spanish-tile roofing, modern interiors and several amenities you won't find anywhere else.
85 Units Available
The Dylan
5344 Sycamore School Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,482
1249 sqft
Located near Cedar Springs and the Dallas North Tollway. 24-hour gym, business center and swimming pool. Designer finishes, high ceilings and GE Clean Steel Appliances.
19 Units Available
Chesterfield Apartments
5700 Median Way, Arlington, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
999 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with large living rooms and walk-in closets. On-site management available. Property offers residents the opportunity to play volleyball, work out, relax in hot tub, and more on-site. Close to Treepoint Park.
Overton South
31 Units Available
Copperfield Apartments
6051 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1030 sqft
At Copperfield, you'll find a community dedicated to comfort and luxury. We've redesigned apartment living to put the space where you want it most! Offering one and two bedroom apartments in Fort Worth, Texas.
3 Units Available
Cleburne Terrace
1661 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,164
925 sqft
Spacious apartments featuring crown molding, larger kitchens, and accent walls. On-site pool, volleyball and basketball court, dog park, and business center. Guest suites available. Playground and 24-hour gym available. Pet-friendly.
Overton South
11 Units Available
Hulen Oaks
5700 S Hulen St, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,101
929 sqft
Luxury pool with pocket gardens. Resident lounge with billiards. Every floor plan has a walk-in closet and off-balcony storage. One mile to I-20 and Chisholm Parkway.
6 Units Available
Arbors of Cleburne
815 Woodard Ave, Cleburne, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
931 sqft
One- and two-bedroom homes bordering garden courtyards. All units are pet-friendly and come with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and parking. Community access to pool and gym. Conveniently located near the Cleburne airport.
Candle Ridge West
6 Units Available
Hulen Gardens
7415 Tallow Wind Trl, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$999
885 sqft
Luxurious community includes covered parking, 24-hour monitored security and pool. Apartments feature garbage disposal, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Located just steps from the Fort Worth Academy of Fine Arts.
Oakridge Terrace
82 Units Available
Ladera Palms
4500 Campus Dr, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$772
786 sqft
Comfort comes easy at Ladera Palms. Our Fort Worth apartments are the perfect place to call home. We have crafted our community to cater to your unique needs.
City View
57 Units Available
Coventry At Cityview
5200 Bryant Irvin Rd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1056 sqft
The Coventry at Cityview Apartment Homes were developed to provide you with a lifestyle of comfort and urban conveniences. Choose from five spectacular floor plans with most every need foreseen, at your new gated community.
City View
56 Units Available
Heights of CityView
5270 Irvin Road, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1148 sqft
The motto of The Heights at Cityview is "perfectly placed, perfectly priced." Offering a cyber cafe, a full fitness center, an outdoor kitchen and a bark park, The Heights At Cityview is waiting for you!
Hillcrest
9 Units Available
King's Landing
1300 E Dallas St, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$925
860 sqft
Finding the right apartment that fits your lifestyle is simple at Kings Landing Apartments in Mansfield, TX. Our one and two bedroom apartments are specially designed to bring ease and comfort to your everyday.
Hulen Mall
11 Units Available
Chisholm Ranch Apartments
5100 River Valley Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1130 sqft
Great location in the heart of Fort Worth close to highways, shops and restaurants as well as hiking trails. Renovations include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops.
13 Units Available
Towne Crossing
1601 Towne Crossing Blvd, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,267
978 sqft
Sitting just off I-287 and close to Estes Park. Units offer custom accent walls, pantries, linen closet, black appliances, pool views and 9-foot ceilings. On-site amenities include pool and garages.
17 Units Available
Bexley on Main
751 N Main St, Mansfield, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1329 sqft
Industrial-style apartments with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Lots of community amenities, including a pool, community kitchen and lounge with fire pit. Soak up nature at nearby Katherine Rose Memorial Park. Near US 287.
