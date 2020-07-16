Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 9:22 PM

11 Studio Apartments for rent in Brownsville, TX

Studio apartments could offer the best of Brownsville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2390 Central Blvd. - J
2390 Central Boulevard, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$780
642 sqft
This office is in a great location it features an open floor plan 1 office with access to the courtyard, tile flooring throughout, bathroom, and 2 storage closets.

Last updated August 27 at 10:44 PM
1 Unit Available
943 Expressway 77/83
943 N Expressway, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$900
900 sqft
Shopping Center just off the Expressway in Brownsville. Commercial lease space in prime business location just off Expressway 77/83 in Brownsville close to Price Rd.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
2360 Central Blvd. - 2360
2360 Central Blvd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$2,600
2035 sqft
This 2-story unit features, first-floor large reception desk and area, 2 offices, handicap bathroom, large open space leads to second-floor that features carpet flooring, open space leads to 4 private offices, bathroom, and storage closet.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
862 W. Price Rd.
862 W Price Rd, Brownsville, TX
Studio
$800
650 sqft
This office is in a great location it features 2 offices with one having access to the courtyard, carpet flooring throughout, bathroom, reception with storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Brownsville

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
803 Highway 100
803 East Ocean Boulevard, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$5,000
5000 sqft
Actively seeking new tenant for a 5,000 sqft. of space in the building @ $5,000/mo/5 year lease. Located on Hwy 100 in Port Isabel with a very high level of traffic exposure. This property offers approx. 21,000 sqft.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
101 Maxan St.
101 East Maxan Street, Port Isabel, TX
Studio
$1,100
2136 sqft
This building is for rent as well as for sale. It is sitting on a 25 ft by 120 ft lot with 2136 sq. ft of AC area 120 ft of open porch area and 720 ft of concrete drive.
Results within 10 miles of Brownsville

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
4000 Padre Blvd.
4000 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$2,000
2500 sqft
Don't keep your business a secret-Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year. 2500 square feet on the 1st floor. Large store front windows are perfect to display your product. Plenty of parking.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5200 Padre Blvd.
5200 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,080
864 sqft
Rent for 12 month and receive the 13th month FREE! Unit 103. Perfect spot to attract the million tourists that visit South Padre Island each year and pass this building. All glass front to display your product.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
410 Padre Blvd.
410 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$5,500
5071 sqft
Queen Isabella Causeway to 410 Padre Blvd Suite 104 Coastal, Captive, Traffic and Lucrative Desired Space features 5,355 sf of multiple models for the new business entrepreneur There is a diverse and One Of A KInd-OPTION of 10 UNITS space available

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
3311 Padre Blvd.
3311 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$1,000
905 sqft
Centrally located office with plenty of windows. Anchor offices include Insurance, Mortgage, Title, Catering and two Real Estate offices.

Last updated July 22 at 09:15 PM
1 Unit Available
5800 Padre Blvd.
5800 Padre Boulevard, South Padre Island, TX
Studio
$3,300
3356 sqft
Restaurant frontage on Padre Blvd located at the North Plaza Shopping Center on South Padre Island. Lots of charm and character in this restaurant space. Large furnished kitchen. Two levels of dining/seating with spacious bar in between.
City Guide for Brownsville, TX

Brownsville, Texas

Howdy, partner. Rumor has it you’re planning to saddle up and head on down to Brownsville, Texas, the “city on the border by the sea.” Wise move, future Lone Star leaser, if you have a hankering to live in a town where the cost of living is low. Think you got what it takes to call yourself a true Texan? Then read on, and you’ll be living the dream in Brownsville in no time… See more

What to keep in mind when looking for studio apartments in Brownsville, TX

Studio apartments could offer the best of Brownsville living at a less expensive price tag than larger units. Look for the best buildings near entertainment, dining, and public transportation or highway access.

Ask about the square footage of studio apartments in Brownsville during your tour. Even a little extra space in another building can offer more room for storage or an additional chair. Consider the layout and what you can accomplish before you sign. You should have enough room for your bed, a small sitting area, and a dining table. You can always get creative and loft your bed to save on space underneath or install a fold-down table or desk that tucks away.

