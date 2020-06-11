/
3 bedroom apartments
11 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brenham, TX
706 Scott Drive
706 Scott Drive, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1591 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Beautiful property. Mature trees and remodeled home in a nice subdivision. Refinished wood floors in the living room and bedrooms and ceramic tile in the kitchen and bathrooms.
407 North Chappell Hill Street
407 North Chappell Hill Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1019 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Charming bungalow style home. It's been remodeled with modern conveniences. Master bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Two additional bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. Large fenced backyard.
1000 Marie Street
1000 Marie Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1322 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Recently renovated home. Beautiful updates. It has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and 1 car garage. Fenced backyard. Terms: 1 year lease, credit check, income verification, and landlord verification required.
904 Thiel St
904 Thiel Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1637 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Great cottage with two bedrooms and one bathroom in the front part of the house. Another bedroom and bathroom in the back part of the house. Living room, kitchen and dining room are open.
908 East Stone Street
908 East Stone Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1769 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Lovely Large Corner Lot with Huge Trees! 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 2 car garage. Central Heat & A/C. Has storm windows for energy efficiency. Washer & Dryer plus Refrigerator with Ice Maker included.
1700 Ellen Street
1700 Ellen Street, Brenham, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1860 sqft
*CURRENTLY LEASED* Updated painting and light fixtures. Lovely home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage. Refrigerator included. Indoor utility room with built-ins.
2105 Heritage Dr
2105 Heritage Drive, Brenham, TX
CURRENTLY LEASED. Large, newly renovated home on almost one acre near historic Giddings Mansion. Close to shopping, food, and schools.
1003 Allison
1003 Allison Street, Brenham, TX
*LEASED* Nice 4 bedroom brick home for lease on a cul-de-sac. Conveniently located in Brenham, this home features new paint, tile floors, and a large floor plan. Large master has his and her walk-in closets and a double vanity.
2803 Weeping Willow Circle
2803 Weeping Willow Circle, Brenham, TX
*CURRENTLY LEASED* 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on a quiet cul-de-sac.
2109 Joel
2109 Joel Street, Brenham, TX
CURRENTLY LEASED. Nice home in the Atlow subdivision. Mature trees, fencing and one car garage. There is a formal dining/living room in the front of the home with new carpet, and a family room adjoining the kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Brenham
1921 S Berlin
1921 South Berlin Road, Washington County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1120 sqft
*CURENTLY LEASED* Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in the country. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis with a $250 nonrefundable deposit per pet. Terms: $25.00 application fee for each adult applicant.