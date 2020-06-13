Apartment List
42 Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
14 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$646
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$779
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
961 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$804
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
18 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1098 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Puckett Place
11 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$699
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
847 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
26 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$610
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
638 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
1 Bedroom
$615
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$725
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1382 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 12:43am
42 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
Studio
$565
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$630
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9901 Nancy Ellen St
9901 Nancy Ellen Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1530 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Hillside Terrace Modern Style home 4/2/2 in for LEASE. Has Open floor plan, Granite Countertops, Concrete floors, Isolated master with large walk in closet. Large Utility with Extra Storage, Full Sprinkler System, Nice size backyard.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6410 MOSLEY ST
6410 Moseley Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1746 sqft
Absolutely stunning townhome in Hillside Terrace. 3 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, beautifully stained concrete, granite, private fenced patio, 2 car garage, open living and amazing location.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3320 LOMETA DR
3320 Lometa Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1450 sqft
3/1.5/1 in Lawrence Park ready to lease now. Well maintained with hardwood flooring in living areas and 2 bedrooms.1 bedroom has carpet. Gas stove top in kitchen . Nice back porch and small storage shed in back.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7109 NICK ST
7109 Nick Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1474 sqft
Hillside Terrace 3/2/2 ready for lease. Ready NOW. Granite counter tops, neutral paint colors, washer/dryer hook ups, isolated master, Nice backyard, rear entry garage. Call today to setup a showing!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6104 Princeton St
6104 Princeton Street, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1756 sqft
Updated colors for this large home. Located on a cul de sac with 4 Large bedrooms, isolated master, 2 car garage, large utility. walk in closets, Patio with fenced back yard . Tile floors in kitchen, Carpet in den and mst bedroom. NO PETS allowed

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
6301 Westcliff Pkwy
6301 Westcliff Parkway, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2103 sqft
Great family home on a corner lot with 3 car oversize garage. 4/2/3 Open concept living area with fireplace, great size kitchen dining combo. Kitchen has nice pantry, beautiful granite and it is large.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7117 FULHAM DR
7117 Fulham Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1745 sqft
Spacious 3/2/2 with new paint and carpet in Southwest Amarillo's Windsor neighborhood for lease Features include massive living area with fireplace, large back patio and formal & informal dining spaces.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4411 ROBERTS ST
4411 Roberts Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1240 sqft
Open Floorplan with Curb Appeal for Lease in Tradewinds! Isolated Master Bedroom with large closet, abundant storage,, granite throughout, large backyard with nice patio!

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
9505 ASHER AVE
9505 Asher Avenue, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1603 sqft
Hillside Terrace Beauty with extra features galore! Beautiful kitchen open to living and dining area with white cabinets, granite counters, two pantries, stainless appliances, center island and tons of storage.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
5903 MILAM ST
5903 South Milam Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1543 sqft
Great three bedroom, two bath, two car garage home in Foxridge. Living room features vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Hard surface floors throughout. Covered patio.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7903 GOAL PL
7903 Goal Place, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1251 sqft
Darling Westover Rental! This 3/2/2 cul-de-sac home has a fireplace and large patio.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Wolflin Terrace
1 Unit Available
2045 HUGHES ST
2045 Hughes Street, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1667 sqft
Wolflin Dollhouse with 3 Living Areas available for Lease! This adorable 3/3/1 has much, much more space than it would appear with extra square footage in the converted attic space! The Kitchen and Bathrooms are updated with beautiful tile, granite

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
7909 PROSPER DR
7909 Prosper Drive, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1485 sqft
Available now in Westover Park on quiet cul de sac one block from elementary school and park. Newer carpet, open lining,kitchen and dining area. Neutral colors, spacious master suite with huge walk in closet. Covered patio and auto sprinklers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
4513 IDA LOUISE CT
4513 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1361 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large handicap accessible shower and walk in closet. 2 car garage, washer & dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light. Automatic sprinklers.

1 of 52

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
3454 IRVING LN
3454 Irving Lane, Amarillo, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3262 sqft
Beautiful Sleepy Hollow home with an awesome floor plan.Extra large lot features a huge backyard with pergola. Enclosed patio offers plenty of room to entertain. Wood floors throughout. Butler's pantry. Plantation shutters. Lovely crown molding.
City Guide for Amarillo, TX

Howdy, pardner! Welcome to Amarillo, a truly Texan Wild West-style locale (minus Will Smith). Established in the late 1800s as a ranching town and railroad depot, Amarillo was economically ravaged by the Dust Bowl and has only recently been revitalized due to the burgeoning defense logistics and hospital industries. Despite this, the ranching and rodeo lifestyle remain prevalent within city limits.

Feel like you've been out riding fences for too long now? Well Desperado, kick off those dusty cowboy boots and let's find you an apartment. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Amarillo, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Amarillo renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

