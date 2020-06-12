Apartment List
31 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Amarillo, TX

Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
16 Units Available
Winchester Apartments
5509 SW 9th Ave, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$854
991 sqft
Welcome to one of Amarillo's comfortable and spacious apartment community addresses, Wichester Apartments. Our apartments are crafted with the warmth and elegance of a custom home but with the convenience and comforts of an apartment.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Puckett Place
11 Units Available
Newport Apartments
6100 SW 45th Ave, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$829
883 sqft
Newport Apartments in Amarillo were created for those who know what they want out of life! We feature the finest qualities in apartment home living. Our elegant homes of distinction provide carefree living with personalized service.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
18 Units Available
Remington Apartments
8801 Tarter Ave, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$864
1011 sqft
Come home to comfort and style at the Remington Apartments in Amarillo.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
13 Units Available
Huntington Pointe
6801 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$640
744 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:08pm
$
26 Units Available
The Granite at Thirty-Fourth
3308 Eddy St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$740
970 sqft
Discover the apartment living experience you have been searching for at The Granite at Thirty Fourth Apartments. Located in the midst of all that Amarillo, TX has to offer, our community places residents exactly where they need and want to be.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
14 Units Available
The Granite at Olsen Park
3318 S Western St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$790
1017 sqft
Welcome home to The Granite at Olsen Park! Nestled in the heart of Amarillo, Texas, The Granite at Olsen Park boasts charming, tree-lined grounds and colonial architecture in the highly desirable neighborhood of Olsen Park.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
25 Units Available
Colonies at Hillside
7550 Hillside Road, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$905
1089 sqft
If you are searching for an exceptional living space, look no further than Colonies at Hillside. With close proximity to I-40 and I-27, we offer upscale apartments and townhomes for rent in Southwest Amarillo, TX.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
4 Units Available
The Enclave Apartment Homes
6209 I-40 Frontage Road, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
1109 sqft
Amazing oppurtunity to join our community. Lease now and move in for only $99.00 and you can recieve half off July and August.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
43 Units Available
Rock Island Apartments
7101 Wolflin Ave, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$785
907 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Rock Island Apartments in Amarillo. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated December 19 at 12:16am
110 Units Available
Buffalo Springs
4615 S Virginia St, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$600
This community features three swimming pools, high-speed internet and luxury interiors in a tranquil setting. Located in the Amarillo school district, your new home is pet-friendly with easy access to modern conveniences.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1407 S Western St
1407 South Western Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
928 sqft
1407 Western 2/1 - Spacious 2 bedroom on Western. Washer dryer hookups, Central heat and air. large back yard. Appliance can be furnished if needed. 1 car garage. pet friendly. (RLNE5768023)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
820 S ALABAMA ST UNIT A
820 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
1055 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Two Story Duplex (ready at end of May) - This duplex has 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom each side is fenced separating the back yards.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2112 S Taylor St
2112 South Taylor Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
1104 sqft
2112 S TAYLOR - No Pets Allowed (RLNE4451308)

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Wolflin Terrace
1 Unit Available
2000 S Bonham
2000 South Bonham Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
This 1483 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. It is located at 2000 S Bonham St Amarillo, Texas. It has a sunroom with a closet in it. The kitchen appliances are almost new. Nice paint. Great location...

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5747 WABASH ST
5747 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1500 sqft
Beautifully remodeled 2/2/2 Townhome on Quiet Street! Wood look luxury vinyl tile flooring, peaked, tall ceiling in living room and woodturning fireplace in this modern style townhome! Gorgeous granite in kitchen, and stainless appliances,

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
1 TEAL CT
1 Teal Court, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2903 sqft
LUXURY LIVING in this amazing rental in Tealwood Lakes!! This Beautiful Tealwood has a great lake view.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5733 WABASH ST
5733 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1481 sqft
BEAUTIFUL Updated Townhome in quiet neighborhood! Large Living Room with woodburning fireplace with gas starter, Gorgeous Kitchen complete with granite and newer stainless appliances including frig and washer and dryer! 1 Bed and 1 Bath downstairs

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
5719 WABASH ST
5719 Wabash Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$900
1000 sqft
Cute, cute 2/1/1 Townhome in SW Amarillo! Only $1000 per month! Open floor plan! Tiled floor in living area and kitchen! Small courtyard in back with extra parking in back.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
3210 VILLA PL
3210 Villa Place, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1088 sqft
Very nice Corporate Condo available for SHORT TERM LEASE, ALL Utilities Included with Dish TV and fiber optic Wifi.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
4503 IDA LOUISE CT
4503 Ida Louise Ct, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1270 sqft
Open floor plan, gas log fireplace, ceiling fans throughout. Isolated master suite with large bath and walk in closet. Small bedroom with walk in closet - 2 car garage washer dryer hook up. Private patio. Lots of natural light.

1 of 24

Last updated June 12 at 04:28pm
1 Unit Available
3209 15th Ave
3209 Southwest 15th Avenue, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
3758 sqft
Very nice Duplex. 3 Bedrooms two master type bed rooms Third Bedroom in finished basement. Fire place with Gas logs Nice patio and back yard plus a Wet bar Large kitchen and Dining room lots of storage.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
San Jacinto Heights
1 Unit Available
300 South Alabama Street
300 South Alabama Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$725
971 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Bath 971 Square Foot Wall Heat only Large Kitchen/Dining Newer Paint Newer Fixtures Newer Hardware Refinished Hardwood floors Washer & Dry connections Cooking Range Tenant pays gas & electricity Water paid by landlord No Dogs or

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3912 Cheyenne Terrace
3912 Cheyenne Terrace, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
Large home with bonus room that could be a 3rd bedroom. Central Heat and Air. Pets welcome with a $15 pet rent per pet separated dining area 2 car garage

1 of 6

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1409 DUNAWAY ST unit A
1409 Dunaway Street, Amarillo, TX
2 Bedrooms
$650
660 sqft
2 Bedroom, 1 Full Bathroom Duplex in Sunrise Area! Water Paid By Owner! Move-In Ready! - 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom duplex located in North Amarillo with easy access to i40! This property includes oven range and fridge, and has washer/dryer hookups.

June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Amarillo Rent Report. Amarillo rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Amarillo rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Amarillo rents declined over the past month

Amarillo rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Amarillo stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $840 for a two-bedroom. Amarillo's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Texas

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Amarillo over the past year, cities in the rest of the state are seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 7 of the largest 10 cities in Texas for which we have data. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Austin is the most expensive of all Texas' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,461; of the 10 largest cities in Texas that we have data for, Laredo and San Antonio, where two-bedrooms go for $843 and $1,076, are the two other major cities in the state besides Amarillo to see rents fall year-over-year (-1.5% and -0.1%).
    • El Paso, Arlington, and Corpus Christi have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.6%, and 1.3%, respectively).

    Amarillo rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Amarillo, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Amarillo is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Amarillo's median two-bedroom rent of $840 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Amarillo.
    • While rents in Amarillo fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and DC (+0.5%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Amarillo than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Amarillo.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

