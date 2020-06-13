Apartment List
/
TN
/
smyrna
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:32 AM

172 Apartments for rent in Smyrna, TN with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Stoneridge Farms at Smyrna
400 Chaney Rd, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,037
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,378
1386 sqft
Minutes from I-24 and just 25 minutes from downtown Nashville. Recently renovated to include a fireplace, stainless steel appliances and extra storage. On-site amenities include a tennis court, hot tub and media room.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Ashton Creek Farms
14531 Old Nashville Hwy, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,135
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1330 sqft
Conveniently located between Hwy 41 and I-24, just minutes from shopping and dining this beautiful and spacious location allows for quick access around Southeastern Nashville.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
41 Units Available
Verandas at Sam Ridley
1000 Colonnade Dr, Smyrna, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,031
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,219
1141 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1386 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Life is little more effortless when you live it Verandas at Sam Ridley apartment homes located in Nashville, Tennessee.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
621 Clear Cir
621 Clear Circle, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1393 sqft
Two Story, Fence, Patio , Stainless steel appliances, Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher, Quartz counter tops, Hardwood and Faux flooring, Half bath in laundry room, Washer and dryer hookups, Ceiling fans,

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
823 Neptune Ct
823 Neptune Court, Smyrna, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
991 sqft
Beautiful patio home features new paint & flooring, cathedral ceilings, laminate flooring in the living room, breakfast bar in the kitchen located in a cul-de-sac. Lawncare included in rent. Small dogs considered on case-by-case basis.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
901 Stewart Valley Dr
901 Stewart Valley Drive, Smyrna, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2055 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bdrm / 2.5 Bth Smyrna Home Available Now! - Corner lot w/sidewalks in Smyrna's great Rosemont neighborhood.Spacious & comfortable living w/huge 2 car garage makes this the perfect choice.
Results within 1 mile of Smyrna

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
231 Heritage Circle East
231 Heritage Circle East, La Vergne, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1300 sqft
Available 06/15/20 This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom, two story home is just minutes from restaurants, shopping, and the interstate. This home has beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room and master bedroom.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Allendale Drive
1653 Allendale Drive, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,399
3009 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 3,009 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 13

Last updated April 5 at 03:32am
1 Unit Available
521 Sondra Drive
521 Sondra Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1176 sqft
Available April 1st Great 1-story house / neighborhood on a Huge Corner Lot w/ rear deck, fenced yard, 1-car garage, and long driveway / ample parking - INSIDE: 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom, split/open floor plan, new laminate hardwoods throughout (NO

1 of 13

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
403 Wooded Valley Ct
403 Wooded Valley Ct, La Vergne, TN
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2484 sqft
Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Loaded with features that will make you smile!! Make this home your dream home! Security deposit is equal to one month rent.
Results within 5 miles of Smyrna
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
41 Units Available
Springfield
3726 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1311 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom units with plank flooring and designer lighting. Community features include a bark park, saltwater pool and outdoor fireplace. Close to Brown's Chapel Elementary School.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:17am
185 Units Available
Vantage at Murfreesboro
3833 Manson Pike, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$975
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1150 sqft
Extraordinary apartment home living is coming soon to Murfreesboro, Tennessee! Vantage at Murfreesboro will be ideally located near Interstates 24 and 840, offering an easy commute to the best in dining, shopping, and entertainment venues.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Discovery at Mountain View
5000 Mountain Springs Dr, Nashville, TN
Studio
$881
680 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,116
1004 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to I-24 and Nashville International Airport. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, and patio or balcony. Community features parking, pool, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 91

Last updated June 13 at 06:12am
$
57 Units Available
Annandale Apartment Community
1307 Westlawn Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1297 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1413 sqft
Annandale Apartment Community sets the standard in luxury apartment living with massive open concept one, two and three bedrooms. Located in the coveted triple Blackman school district, we have year-round amenities for everyone
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Vintage at the Avenue
1349 Greshampark Dr, Murfreesboro, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,108
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with pendant lighting, stainless steel appliances, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. A resort-inspired pool, a clubhouse, and a sprawling fitness center for residents. Seven minutes from Tennessee College of Applied Technology.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:43am
5 Units Available
Summer Creek
2001 Madison Square Blvd, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
969 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1242 sqft
We put the “community” in apartment community. With three spacious floor plans, a 24-hour fitness center, optional online rent payment and more, Summer Creek was designed with our residents in mind.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
9008 Yates Court
9008 Yates Ct, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1986 sqft
GREAT SPACE!!! Hardwood, granite, tile backsplash, recessed lighting, walk-in closets, attached garage, balcony off master bedroom. Landscaping, lawn care, building exterior maintenance provided by HOA. Full access to community pool.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
511 Cedar Brook Lane
511 Cedarbrook Lane, Nolensville, TN
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2326 sqft
GREAT home, great location and desirable schools.. Hardwood floors main level. Kitchen opens to cozy den.. Large master on main level w/renovated bath. Over-sized deck (16x22) overlooks huge, fenced backyard. Cul-de-sac lot. No smoking.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
8029 Logan Dr
8029 Logan Drive, La Vergne, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1139 sqft
Available Immediately - Eat In Kitchen with all Appliances - Open Floorplan - Patio w/Storage Closet - Pets Welcome (restrictions apply)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4144 Empire Maker Way
4144 Empire Maker Way, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1387 sqft
ZONED TRIPLE BLACKMAN-Lovely 2 BR 2 1/2 BTH townhome in Puckett Downs. Master BR downstairs. Bonus area & 2nd BR with bath upstairs. Bonus adjacent to the bedroom has a full size closet & is open to the stairway.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
345 Kara Ln
345 Kara Ln, Nolensville, TN
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
1874 sqft
New construction town home located in Burkitt Commons, end unit, lots of light. Very walk-able neighborhood with restaurants & stores just steps away from your door; Titos, Hoss Burger, Barrels & Brews...& more. 2 car garage, 4 BR, 3.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
212 Towbridge Dr
212 Towbridge Drive, Rutherford County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1250 sqft
NO PETS ALLOWED, NON SMOKER. NEWLY RENOVATED, COVERED BACK PATIO, .75 ACRE LOT, GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, CONVENIENT TO INTERSTATE AND SHOPPING. STEWART CREEK SCHOOLS.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
3714 Iron Horse Ct
3714 Iron Horse Court, Murfreesboro, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1260 sqft
Remodeled Townhome in highly desirable area of Murfreesboro! Beautiful wood flooring in living areas, refinished cabinetry, stainless steel appliances & wine bar. Two full owner suites w/full baths & WICs.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Hickory Woods Estates
1 Unit Available
4608 Rockland Trl
4608 Rockland Trail, Nashville, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1256 sqft
From the elegant fireplace in the living room to the bay window in the dining room, the place displays charm. This renovated property features new laminate and tile flooring.
City Guide for Smyrna, TN

"Never got too much done but livin' sure was fun in Tennessee. / A homesick feeling possesses me. I won't be the same till I'm back there again. / I won't ever be at ease till I feel that southern breeze in Tennessee." (-Waylon Jennings, "Tennessee")

If dreams of becoming a big country star draw you to this small 'burb southeast of Nashville, you won't be disappointed by the country vibe here -- but your chances of running into Keith Urban at Kroger or Brad Paisley at The Coffee Beanery are slim to none. This is the place you move before you make it big. Later, you can chat with Keith about your humble beginnings, and how living in a simple family town kept you from becoming a diva. Most residents here don't make their money on Music Row, however, even though it's very much considered part of Metro Nashville -- you can get to a trendy Gulch eatery or Demonbreun Street bar in about 20 minutes. Equally popular with retirees and families, Smyrna began as a farming community. Sewart Air Force Base turned it into a military town in the 1940s-1960s, and when the base closed, the town began its several-decades transformation into a plant town with Square D and Nissan remaining major employers. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Smyrna, TN

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Smyrna renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSmyrna 3 BedroomsSmyrna Accessible Apartments
Smyrna Apartments with BalconySmyrna Apartments with GarageSmyrna Apartments with GymSmyrna Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSmyrna Apartments with Parking
Smyrna Apartments with PoolSmyrna Apartments with Washer-DryerSmyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Furnished ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Nashville, TNMurfreesboro, TNFranklin, TNHendersonville, TNGallatin, TNSpring Hill, TNColumbia, TN
Brentwood, TNLebanon, TNMount Juliet, TNLa Vergne, TNGoodlettsville, TNTullahoma, TNDickson, TN
White House, TNAshland City, TNThompson's Station, TNNolensville, TNManchester, TNFairview, TN

Apartments Near Colleges

Nashville State Community CollegeBelmont University
Cumberland UniversityLipscomb University
Tennessee State University