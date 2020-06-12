/
2 bedroom apartments
13 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kingsport, TN
Downtown Kingsport
27 Units Available
Town Park Lofts
455 W Sullivan St, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1124 sqft
Welcome to Town Park Lofts Apartments! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled amenities.
Borden Village
1 Unit Available
1305 Willow St
1305 Willow Street, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$650
700 sqft
1305 Willow St, Kingsport Tn 37664 - Come check out this 2 bedroom, 1 bath home in the middle of Kingsport, walking distance from Borden Park between Fort Henry Dr and Wilcox Dr. Home has been cared for, is clean, and well maintained.
1 Unit Available
2309 Sherwood Road
2309 Sherwood Road, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1030 sqft
2309 Sherwood Road Kingsport, TN 37664 - NO PETS/ no smokers. This is a new rental that has been painted, and extra appliances added.
1 Unit Available
1025 Riverside Avenue
1025 Riverside Avenue, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$780
896 sqft
1025 Riverside - This cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath home offers CH/A, Washer/Dryer Hook ups, and fenced in back yard. Located in the Jackson Elementary, Lincoln Heights MS, and Dobyns Bennett HS district.
1 Unit Available
3220 Ashley Street
3220 Ashley Street, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$950
1080 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3220 Ashley Street in Kingsport. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D
1585 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport, TN
2 Bedrooms
$825
1120 sqft
1585 Fort Henry Drive Unit 2D Kingsport, TN 37664 - This 1st level condo at Fort Henry Arms is conveniently located in the heart of Kingsport if you like easy living this is the place for you! SO MANY AMENITIES water, trash, mowing ALL included in
Results within 1 mile of Kingsport
1 Unit Available
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B
549 N Holston River Dr, Sullivan County, TN
2 Bedrooms
$725
1150 sqft
549 North Holston River Road, Apt B Kingsport, TN 37660 - This two bedroom townhome apartment has all neutral colors, neutral carpet and laminate floors in bath and kitchen. The kitchen has stove, dishwasher and refrigerator with w/d hook ups .
Results within 5 miles of Kingsport
1 Unit Available
602 Oak Grove Road
602 Oak Grove Rd, Oak Grove, TN
2 Bedrooms
$750
735 sqft
602 Oak Grove Road Available 06/15/20 Coming Soon! - House in Johnson City/Boones Creek, TN on 602 Oak Grove Road, offered exclusively by Property Listing & Rental Agency.
1 Unit Available
152 Gray Station Road
152 Gray Station Road, Spurgeon, TN
2 Bedrooms
$795
1152 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 152 Gray Station Road in Spurgeon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Gray
1 Unit Available
104 Majestic Dr. #2
104 Majestic Drive, Gray, TN
2 Bedrooms
$940
1400 sqft
104 Majestic Dr. #2 Gray, TN 37615 - Wonderful location and convenience. Please come take a look at this 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex that has mowing, water, & trash included.
Results within 10 miles of Kingsport
Knob Creek Historic District
29 Units Available
Haven at Knob Creek
1185 W Mountain View Rd, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$999
1149 sqft
With a gym, a sand volleyball court and an outdoor fireplace, this apartment community is near I-26, shopping and East Tennessee State University. Apartment homes feature detached garages, gourmet kitchens, and nine-foot ceilings.
1 Unit Available
210 Raceday Center Dr #1403
210 Raceday Center Drive, Bristol, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1217 sqft
Luxury Raceday Condo! - Looking for a turn-key condo in the heart of Bristol? This 2 bedroom/2 bath luxury condo is situated right across the street from Bristol Motor Speedway, and features some breathtaking panoramic views of the mountains from
1 Unit Available
115 Beechnut St Unit E15 - 1
115 Beechnut St, Johnson City, TN
2 Bedrooms
$875
1222 sqft
Nice 2 BR 1.5 BA Condo. Water, Trash & Lawn Care provided. Washer and Dryer Hook Ups. The property also includes use of pool and laundry facility on site. Fireplace is not usable. NO PETS $875 a month, $875 Security Deposit & $35 Application Fee.