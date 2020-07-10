Rent Calculator
Apartment List
Sitemap
AZ
phoenix
85023
Last updated July 10 2020 at 12:45 PM
Browse Apartments in 85023
Presidio North
Grove Deer Valley
Tides at Deer Valley
Greenway Springs Apartments
San Vicente
Accolade Apartment Homes
Bell Cove
Latitude
The Turn
Avenue 25 Apartments
2233 W CAROLINA Drive
18462 N 5TH Avenue
1005 West Danbury Drive
16009 N 7TH Drive
231 W BEVERLY Lane
1948 W Davis Rd
17201 N 16th Dr Apt 4
2138 W. Scully Dr
15911 N 22ND Lane
1500 W THUNDERBIRD Road
1025 West Campo Bello Drive
14203 N 19TH Avenue
1411 W Villa Theresa Drive
49 W TAM OSHANTER Drive
2217 W KATHLEEN Road
15821 N DANTE Drive
2015 W Davis Rd
2229 W. Beverly Ln.
2109 W DANBURY Road
16056 N 25TH Drive
1306 W GROVERS Avenue
618 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue
18256 N 10th Drive
1022 W Campo Bello Drive
528 W Michelle Dr
1500 W THUNDERBIRD Road
1512 West Grovers Avenue
2134 W LE MARCHE Avenue
17621 North 10th Avenue
17630 N 6TH Avenue
601 W SANDRA Terrace
549 W MOON VALLEY Drive
1937 W BUSONI Place
1957 West Faria Lane
15857 N 11th Avenue
15428 North Central Avenue
526 W KELTON Lane
15608 N 9TH Avenue
2113 W KATHLEEN Road
629 W Coral Gables Dr
2229 W. Beverly Ln.
14256 N 2ND Avenue
16051 N 19TH Drive
2122 W ANDERSON Avenue
1137 W Betty Elyse Lane
14801 N 25TH Drive
16051 N 25TH Drive
201 W Michigan Ave
1531 W VILLA RITA Drive
518 W Kelton Ln
14438 North 18th Drive
144 W VILLA MARIA Drive
14625 N 26th Ave
2610 W WINCHCOMB Drive
1406 West Anderson Drive
2213 W Carol Ann Way
519 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
306 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
817 W CORAL GABLES Drive
2335 W Wagoner Rd
17202 N 16TH Drive
15921 N 19th Dr
14814 N 24TH Drive
16036 N 11TH Avenue
1121 W MICHIGAN Avenue
15215 N 25th Dr Apt 4
1927 W BUSONI Place
18241 North 20th Parkway
17815 N 13TH Avenue N
17401 N 16TH Avenue
16111 N 21ST Lane
1108 W. Marconi Ave
113 West Bluefield Avenue
328 W Campo Bello Dr
336 W THUNDERBIRD Road
1957 W BUSONI Place
2227 W PARADISE Lane
511 W GROVERS Avenue
817 W CORAL GABLES Drive
409 W BEVERLY Lane
2143 W LE MARCHE Avenue
235 W ANGELA Drive
1952 W Tracy Ln
1944 W. Davis Rd.
1956 W DAVIS Road
1009 W Michelle Dr
2210 W CHARLESTON Avenue
17602 N 8TH Avenue
14002 N CANTERBURY Drive
14836 N HANA MAUI Drive
208 W Wagoner Rd
17433 North 17th Avenue
2108 W. LE MARCHE AVE.
429 W Kathleen Rd
15444 North 17th Avenue
17433 N 16th Ln
16044 N 25TH Drive
545 W VILLA MARIA Drive
1941 W FARIA Lane
1404 W LIBBY Street
1950 W Davis Road
905 W. Helena Dr.
506 W Fellars Drive
2143 West Marconi Avenue
1621 W ACOMA Drive
2144 W LE MARCHE Avenue
18402 North 17th Avenue
2208 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
415 W AIRE LIBRE Avenue
15905 N 19TH Drive
17245 N 13TH Avenue
17228 N 16TH Drive
2048 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
16209 N 22ND Drive
2223 W FARIA Lane
109 W MURIEL Drive
1961 W BUSONI Place
17627 N 18th Dr
1215 W BETTY ELYSE Lane
225 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
1522 W HARTFORD Avenue
609 West Anderson Avenue
906 West Villa Maria Drive
16033 N 25TH Drive
15932 N 22nd Lane
1507 W THUNDERBIRD Road
115 W HELENA Drive
1935 W BUSONI Place
18238 N 10TH Drive
18402 North 10th Drive
1639 W ACOMA Drive
16029 N 25th Drive
1122 W Muriel Drive
2126 W Coolbrook Ave
1301 W VILLA RITA Drive
2177 W SCULLY Drive
341 W Helena Dr
17429 N 16th Avenue
2232 W DAVIS Road
16210 N 22ND Lane
15201 N 25TH Drive
16216 N. 21st Lane
17242 N 16TH Drive
220 W Bluefield Avenue
2046 W Marconi Avenue
2204 W LE MARCHE Avenue
18207 N 5th Ave
15432 N 22nd Lane
14017 N MOON Lane
1502 W PORT AU PRINCE Lane
2153 W LE MARCHE Avenue
2323 W Paradise Ln
1734 W Michigan Avenue
2506 W CARIBBEAN Lane
1108 West Muriel Drive
16224 N. 21st Lane
1721 West Saint Moritz Lane
2110 West Villa Rita Drive
1026 West Campo Bello Drive
17240 North 15th Avenue
1633 West Charleston Avenue
1420 W MICHELLE Drive
18216 N 24TH Drive
2153 West Kathleen Road
1519 W Saint John Rd
1702 E Bell Rd Unit 177
1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue
101 W Wagoner Rd
2028 West Schell Drive
17402 N 19th Ave
16131 N. 21st Lane
2044 West Monte Cristo Avenue
15839 N 4TH Avenue
2290 W VILLAGE Drive
2236 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
17032 N 16TH Drive
2302 W GREENBRIAR Drive
2321 W HARTFORD Avenue
2129 W DANBURY Road
49 W TAM OSHANTER Drive
17839 N 15TH Drive
144 W VILLA THERESA Drive
2018 W DAVIS Road
111 W Canterbury Lane
14852 N 24TH Drive
1952 W BUSONI Place
926 W VILLA MARIA Drive
2201 W UNION HILLS Drive
1312 W LIBBY Street
14219 N. 24th Ave.
2355 West Marconi Avenue
131 W FELLARS Drive
1958 W MEADOW Drive
18045 N 20TH Drive
17037 N 15th Ave
405 W SANDRA Terrace
15650 N 19TH Avenue
2410 W EVANS Drive
1935 W. Faria Ln.
1403 W MICHIGAN Avenue
14426 N 17TH Avenue
601 W CORAL GABLES Drive
1001 W DANBURY Road
1940 W BUSONI Place
302 W FELLARS Drive
522 W TIERRA BUENA Lane
17652 N 19TH Drive
231 W ANGELA Drive
1121 W Grovers Avenue
17613 N 8th Avenue
15838 N 6th Dr
18217 N. 20th Ln
15919 N 21ST Lane
2126 W TRACY Lane
13425 N CORAL GABLES Drive
309 W BEVERLY Lane
16056 N 25TH Drive
1916 W Morningside Dr Unit 112
9 W Country Gables Dr
2209 W LE MARCHE Avenue
2028 W LE MARCHE Avenue
543 W GROVERS Avenue
14428 N 26TH Avenue
14234 N 26TH Drive
2516 W Village Dr
2229 W KATHLEEN Road
130 W HELENA Drive
1629 West Betty Elyse Lane
1925 W DAVIS Road
2035 W Kathleen Rd
1007 W. Grovers Ave
1319 W MICHELLE Drive
2355 W WALTANN Lane
2142 W. Scully Drive
1959 W BUSONI Place
2161 W SCULLY Drive
15921 N 21ST Lane
16031 N 19th Drive
2202 W CHARLESTON Avenue
2249 West Hartford Avenue
720 W Michelle Dr
1126 W Halstead Drive
2425 W ANDERSON Avenue
14851 N 25th #3
549 W Villa Maria Drive
405 W CAMPO BELLO Drive
2331 W PARADISE Lane
15841 North 26th Avenue - 1
902 W MICHIGAN Avenue