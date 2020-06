Amenities

House for Rent-Webster SD - 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house for rent in Webster SD! This cozy home is $550 per month with a $550 security deposit. Water is included in the rent. Tenants pay all other utilities along with lawn care and snow removal. This home has an attached single stall garage (enter garage from outside) and has natural gas heat. There is also a garden shed in the back by the alley. Washer/dryer are provided.



No Pets Allowed



