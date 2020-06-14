/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:32 AM
36 Furnished Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Franklin
1 Unit Available
600 Ross Ave Unit #1
600 Ross Ave, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath Apartment in the Heart of Wilkinsburg!!! Completely Furnished directly across the street from the Pennsylvania Train Station! Former office space converted into luxury apartment! Property Highlights: - Fully
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 12:26am
Shadyside
12 Units Available
Eastside Bond
6105 Spirit St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,504
555 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,823
1264 sqft
Located in East End Pittsburgh, close to Target, Whole Foods and Mellon Park. Residents enjoy units with expansive windows, stainless steel appliances and hotel-inspired baths. Community offers health center, yoga studio and fire pits.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,448
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Squirrel Hill South
9 Units Available
Walnut Towers at Frick Park
7070 Forward Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,205
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1068 sqft
Near Frick Park and public transportation. This community is also minutes from the university. On-site amenities include a fitness center, lounge area, and a pet-friendly space. Short-term leasing available. Non-smoking community.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
North Oakland
16 Units Available
King Edward Apartments
4601 Bayard St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$825
294 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
985 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at King Edward Apartments in Pittsburgh. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Southside Flats
5 Units Available
Hot Metal Flats
2900 Sidney St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,347
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,617
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,092
1157 sqft
A pet-friendly community with an outdoor lounge, bicycle storage, and a heated sundeck for residents. Homes feature private balconies and in-unit laundry. Less than 10 minutes from downtown Pittsburgh.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Oakland
1 Unit Available
214 Dunseith St
214 Dunseith Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,625
Available 08/01/20 Furnished, 5-bedroom house walking distance from Pitt (Med, Dental, Nursing, pharmacy schools) and Carlow University. Perfect for Students!! Highlights: - All utilities (Wi Fi, Electric, gas, water, sewage, garbage) included.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
700 Ivy St Unit 4
700 Ivy St, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Check out this ideally located and furnished 3BR/1Bath apartment in the heart of Shadyside! Just a block from Walnut St and close to S Negley, and Fifth Ave.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
Amberson Gardens
5 Bayard Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1270 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Furnished 2 Bd By Pitt,CMU,Bus-All Utilities Incl! - Property Id: 281196 Utilities included: heat, central air conditioning, electricity, water, gas, trash! Very convenient location to Pitt, CMU, and hospitals! Pitt shuttle, CMU
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
5834 Phillips Ave
5834 Phillips Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Available 08/08/20 Spacious cozy 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 291706 Fully furnished and newly renovated, 3 br/1 ba house, on Hobart St, next to Murray ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks and lots of restaurants! Heart of
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Greenfield
1 Unit Available
1045 Flemington St
1045 Flemington Street, Pittsburgh, PA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1578 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Spacious house near Murray Ave - Property Id: 291699 Fully furnished, 5 br/2 ba house, near Murray Ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks and lots of restaurants! -- 5 spacious bedrooms and 2 bathroom.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
5901 Nicholson St
5901 Nicholson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
Available 08/08/20 Nice and cozy 2-bedroom townhose - Property Id: 291462 Fully furnished, 2 br/1 ba house, on Phillips Ave, very close to Murray ave, very close to CMU, Pitt, Giant Eagle, Starbucks, and lots of restaurants! Heart of Squirrel Hill!
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
700 Ivy St Unit 3
700 Ivy Street, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,250
This 2nd floor 1BR/1 Bath plus office is full of natural light and plenty of conveniences and amenities! Inside you'll find an eat-in kitchen with dishwasher, bonus room that could be used as a second bedroom, and a covered back patio just to name a
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Oakland
1 Unit Available
3326 Juliet Street
3326 Juliet Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1790 sqft
3326 Juliet Street Available 07/15/20 Beautiful Home for Rent - Available July 15. Fully furnished 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home available in Oakland. Corner lot. Driveway. Great location near universities and hospitals.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Oakland
1 Unit Available
144 North Dithridge Street Unit #606
144 North Dithridge Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
North Oakland - CMU - Studio Apartment (Furnished) - Dithridge Towers - Studio Apartment on the 6th Floor. Unit is furnished with 2 beds, dining room set, couch, chairs, and tables. Large Closet space.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Morningside
1 Unit Available
5439 Jackson Street
5439 Jackson Street, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$475
2000 sqft
FURNISHED BEDROOM -ROOM FOR RENT IN FURNISHED HOUSE - 2nd FLOOR OF BUILDING . MOVE IN DATE - IMMEDIATE - SHARED BATHROOMS, KITCHEN & LIVINGROOM 2.5 bathroom apartment in HIGHLAND PARK.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Squirrel Hill North
1 Unit Available
146 N WOODLAND ROAD
146 North Woodland Road, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,975
A STUNNING ONE LEVEL CONDO IN N. WOODLAND ROAD COMPLEX IS LOCATED IN THE MOST DESIRABLE AREA OF SHADYSIDE; YOU'LL BE GREETED WITH CLASS & SOPHISTICATION OF THIS EXQUISITE CONDO;THE ELEVATOR OPENS TO A SPACIOUS LR. & DR.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Swisshelm Park
1 Unit Available
1312 Pocono St
1312 Pocono Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Swisshelm Park at it's best! Grand 3 story home with room to relax or entertain. Four bedrooms and two full baths : that's just the start ! Available furnished or non-furnished. Move right in. Huge patio and table - top level back yard too.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Troy Hill
31 Units Available
Heinz Lofts
300 Heinz St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,270
1542 sqft
Added to the list of Pittsburgh historic landmarks in 2004, our unique Strip District apartments boast stunning 1890s architecture on the outside, with sleek contemporary interiors and upgraded modern amenities.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Central Lawrenceville
15 Units Available
Foundry at 41st
4107 Willow St, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,343
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1207 sqft
Minutes from Market Square and Arsenal Park, this community offers gorgeous views of the Allegheny River. It also provides residents with off-street parking, controlled access and on-site laundry. Units include large closets and Juliet balconies.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
9 Units Available
Walnut Crossings
4175 Ivanhoe Dr, Monroeville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$860
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
1125 sqft
A charming community located near the highway and area shopping. Near the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Homes feature updated interiors with a balcony or patio. On-site business center, covered parking, and fitness center.
