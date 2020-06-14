Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:33 PM

167 Apartments for rent in Wilkinsburg, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilkinsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
600 Hampton Ave
600 Hampton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
1 Bedroom
$900
1 BR / 1 Bath Apartment in Wilkinsburg! On the busline to Downtown and 3 miles from Oakland CMU/Pitt, a great location. Close to Frick Park, with access to biking and hiking trails.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Kelly West
1 Unit Available
549 South Trenton Avenue
549 South Trenton Avenue, Wilkinsburg, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Trenton Square Townhomes - 549 549 South Trenton Avenue Available 07/04/20 Beautifully Renovated 3BR Townhouse w/Garage & Central Air (Regent Square) - Renovated 3BR townhouse in Regent Square.

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7524 Penn Bridge Court
7524 Penn Bridge Court, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.

Last updated June 14 at 10:42pm
Beacon Hill
1 Unit Available
7264 Beacon Hill Drive
7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1259 sqft
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
Results within 1 mile of Wilkinsburg

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
7024 Blackhawk St
7024 Blackhawk Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
Updated 3BR/1 Bath in Swisshelm Park/Swissvale! Convenient location nestled between Frick Park and Edgewood! Property Highlights: - New paint throughout -Hardwood floors - Renovated kitchen & bathroom -Separate living room & dining room -Great

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Point Breeze
1 Unit Available
319 South Lang Avenue Unit 2
319 South Lang Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
This 2BR/ 1 Bath is located in Point Breeze. Enjoy convenient access to Oakland's hospitals and universities, Shadyside shops and restaurants, Bakery Square, East Liberty & Public Transportation.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Greater Park Place
1 Unit Available
102 East End Ave
102 East End Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - Check out our 3D virtual tour!: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=BV96Lvgopvf This open 2 bedroom/1 Bath apartment is just waiting to be your next home.

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
739 Gaywood Dr
739 Gaywood Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom home in Penn Hills/Blackridge neighborhood. Conveniently located near the I-376 corridor.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
641 Penny Dr
641 Penny Drive, Allegheny County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1199 sqft
Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1.5 bath Cape Cod style home coming soon in Monroeville. Lovely hardwood floors throughout. Bedrooms are large and located on second floor. Beautifully renovated kitchen and updated bathrooms.

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
7322 Whipple St
7322 Whipple Street, Swissvale, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
Available for immediate occupancy. Completely renovated for rent in Swissvale. All brand new appliance and great location.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
27 McKelvey
27 Mckelvey Avenue, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
SPACIOUS 2nd FLOOR Apartment with GARAGE - Property Id: 234988 CARPET IS PULLED AND HARDWOOD BEING REFINISHED! IN THIS DARLING 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH WITH GARAGE + BASEMENT.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Regent Square
1 Unit Available
143 Race St
143 Race Street, Edgewood, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Available Now - This amazing 2 Bedroom/1 Bath second-floor apartment sits right down the street from Koenig field in Edgewood.
Results within 5 miles of Wilkinsburg
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Walnut on Highland
121 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,537
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly homes with keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a fitness center, 24/7 maintenance, and covered parking. Located in the revamped East Liberty neighborhood.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
East Liberty
12 Units Available
Coda on Centre
5765 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,670
512 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1077 sqft
At the crossroads of East Liberty and Shadyside rises Coda on Centre.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Eagle Ridge
1500 Eagle Ridge Dr, Monroeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1003 sqft
Spacious apartments with cathedral ceilings, wood-burning fireplaces and oversized wood decks or patios in a private wooded setting convenient to I-376. Property offers two lighted tennis courts and twin heated swimming pools with a waterfall.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Shadyside
20 Units Available
Bakery Living Orange
6480 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1118 sqft
A smoke-free community with bike trails, a well-equipped fitness center, and a business center, among other amenities. Homes feature keyless entry, in-unit laundry, and gourmet kitchens. Opposite Bakery Square.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
East Liberty
4 Units Available
The Penn at Walnut on Highland
111 S Highland Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,413
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,453
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments with in-unit washers, private balconies, and gourmet kitchens. Residents have access to a fully equipped fitness center, bike storage, and a business center, among other amenities. Located in East Liberty.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Shadyside
9 Units Available
Bakery Living Blue
6454 Living Pl, Pittsburgh, PA
Studio
$1,370
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,845
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
996 sqft
Stone's throw from Bakery Square, these homes feature in-unit laundry, keyless entry, and gourmet kitchens, among other modern amenities. Common amenities include a business center and bike storage.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
8 Units Available
5644 Hempstead Road
5645 Hempstead Rd, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,306
949 sqft
Community provides garage parking, bike storage and on-site laundry facilities. Units include high-speed internet access, balconies and a full range of appliances. Located in the Squirrel Hill district adjacent to Davis Playground and Hobart Street.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
2 Units Available
Hobart Court
5559 Hobart St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
855 sqft
Community is minutes from Davis Playground and Murray Avenue's shopping. Non-smoking, pet-friendly building with on-site laundry facilities. Apartments have plenty of natural light and large closets. Residents have access to a Resident Portal.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Beacon Commons
5629 Beacon Street, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,490
1157 sqft
Situated in the Squirrel Hill District and moments from Davis Playground and The Manor theater, this community provides beautiful landscaping, on-site parking and a pet-friendly environment. Smoke-free apartments with in-unit laundry and beautifully appointed interiors.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
1 Unit Available
Forbes Terrace
5703 Forbes Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,883
1605 sqft
Residents enjoy a beautiful courtyard, on-site parking and gorgeous landscaping at this community. Apartments are pet-friendly and offer in-unit laundry and smoke-free living. Property is near Squirrel Hill's shopping district and the Carnegie Library.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Squirrel Hill South
4 Units Available
Wightman Street Apartments
2135 Wightman St, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
572 sqft
Close to Magee Field, the Carnegie Museum and Monongahela River, this community offers on-site bike storage, covered parking, laundry facilities in the building. Units have up to four bedrooms and a full range of appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Shadyside
1 Unit Available
S. Negley Avenue
810 S Negley Ave, Pittsburgh, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
662 sqft
In the heart of the area's universities, near the downtown area, and a short walk from nightlife. Each home offers open living space, ample natural light, and lots of storage. Non-smoking buildings. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Wilkinsburg, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Wilkinsburg renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

