Last updated May 20 2020 at 11:27 PM

7264 Beacon Hill Drive

7264 Beacon Hill Drive · (412) 609-5063
Location

7264 Beacon Hill Drive, Wilkinsburg, PA 15221
Beacon Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1259 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Choose white or espresso kitchen cabinets for this renovated apartment! See the model unit on our website for more pictures of what this will look like when completed.
This first floor apartment features a private patio with large sliding glass doors, a master suite with bathroom attached, and abundant storage space throughout.  Your modern kitchen is open to the living room and dining room with everything you need including a dishwasher, built-in microwave, garbage disposal, generous pantry containing a washer & dryer, and a breakfast bar.  Receive guests into your welcoming foyer with the push of a button using a convenient intercom door-lock system.  Landlord pays water, sewage, and trash disposal. Tenant pays gas and electric. Certain floor plans may have different amenities depending on how recently they have been renovated. Apartment Amenities - Two bedroom/two bath apartment - Private patio with direct access to a grassy area - In unit laundry - Fully equipped kitchen with granite, custom cabinets, and stainless appliances - Large foyer with guest closet - Blinds on all windows - Ceiling Fans - Track lighting - Wood floors and ceramic throughout - Large closets - Individually controlled heating & central air conditioning - Intercom door-lock system - High speed Internet/cable access available - Over 1,250 sq. ft.
Welcome to a charming community with green space, shady trees, and manicured lawns.  Beacon Hill East End apartments are each over 1250 square feet with two-bedrooms, two-bathrooms, modern conveniences and inviting community amenities.  Choose to relax on your private balcony or patio, take a soothing dip in the heated pool, book the party room for that special event, or head out to close-by shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive have any available units?
7264 Beacon Hill Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive have?
Some of 7264 Beacon Hill Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7264 Beacon Hill Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7264 Beacon Hill Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7264 Beacon Hill Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7264 Beacon Hill Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7264 Beacon Hill Drive does offer parking.
Does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7264 Beacon Hill Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive have a pool?
Yes, 7264 Beacon Hill Drive has a pool.
Does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive have accessible units?
No, 7264 Beacon Hill Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7264 Beacon Hill Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 7264 Beacon Hill Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7264 Beacon Hill Drive has units with air conditioning.
