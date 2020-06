Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage ceiling fan some paid utils microwave

Available 7-15-20Super cozy, single-family home with water, electric, gas, sewer, and internet included! This home offers a quaint eat-in kitchen with 1st floor W/D hook up, LR, DR, 3 BRs, bath, and a pull-down attic. Outside, you can enjoy the view of the city from your back porch or deck. Park your car in the 1.5 car garage and have plenty more parking in your private, spacious driveway.