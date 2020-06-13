Apartment List
/
PA
/
west chester
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

16 Accessible Apartments for rent in West Chester, PA

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
13 Units Available
Chestnut Square
201 E Gay St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,755
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,391
1120 sqft
A smoke-free community with new interiors, an elevator building, and in-unit washers and dryers. Features a courtyard with BBQ stations and fire pits. In downtown West Chester with dramatic views of The Brandywine River Valley.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
24 Units Available
Waterview
2 Waterview Rd, West Chester, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,290
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
840 sqft
This community's residents enjoy an on-site swimming pool, volleyball court and playground. Units have been recently renovated and feature walk-in closets. Just steps away from the shopping and dining that West Chester Pike provides.
1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Pointe at West Chester
890 S Matlack St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,497
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartments with stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, balconies and granite countertops. Community has a fitness center, swimming pool, courtyard and covered parking. Located close to Route 202 and downtown dining and shops.
1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 12:06am
48 Units Available
The Metropolitan West Chester
300 E Marshall St, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
935 sqft
The metropolitan west chester apartments are a premier apartment complex in West Chester, PA. Our apartments feature designer contemporary kitchens and beautiful tile bathrooms.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
22 Units Available
The Lantern at Glen Mills
100 Cornerstone Dr, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,417
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,422
1407 sqft
The Lantern at Glen Mills offers close proximity to I-95 and Route 1. Units include amenities like fireplaces, garbage disposals and walk-in closets. The community is pet friendly and offers a conference room.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
6 Units Available
TreeTops At Chester Hollow
100 Treetops Ln, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,279
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1004 sqft
IT'S BETTER AT THE TOP. You will find all the comforts, pleasures and services of home while enjoying the acres upon acres of natural beauty and professional landscaping.
1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:54am
14 Units Available
Jefferson at Westtown
1000 Skiles Blvd, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,944
1394 sqft
The community's recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Oakbourne Park is right around the corner. On-site amenities include a clubhouse, playground, pool and 24-hour gym.
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
The Point at Glen Mills
1000 Ellis Drive, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,829
1181 sqft
Lovely new-construction apartments located just off Conchester Highway. Apartments are accented with granite counters, modern cabinets and hardwood flooring. Stainless steel appliances included. Several outdoor and indoor community recreation areas. Close to dining and shopping.
1 of 53

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
3 Units Available
The Edge West Chester
230 E Rosedale Ave, West Chester, PA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1032 sqft
The Edge residents benefit from a full array of features designed to create a comfortable, fun yet productive student housing community.
Results within 5 miles of West Chester
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
AVE Downingtown
1236 E Lancaster Ave, Downingtown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,396
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,991
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1340 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Downingtown for your new home!Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
134 Units Available
Ashbridge
109 Commerce Drive, Exton, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,680
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1488 sqft
Nestled in the heart of Main Street at Exton, ASHBRIDGE brings it all to your doorstep. Without getting in your car, you can go out to dinner. Take a jog on the Chester Valley Trail. Relax by the private pool. Spend an afternoon shopping.
Results within 10 miles of West Chester
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,665
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
6 Units Available
Charleston Greene
1200 Charleston Greene, Malvern, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
An intimate rental townhome community located in the heart of Malvern, Chester County. This quaint community was designed for the discerning resident who appreciates the finer things and expects the utmost in quality and care.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
136 PAOLI PIKE
136 Paoli Pike, Paoli, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1344 sqft
Beautiful home Totally redone. Large eat-in kitchen with gas cooking and LOADS of counter space and cabinets. Dining area conveniently adjoining to kitchen. Living room with wood burning fireplace. Recessed lighting throughout home.

June 2020 West Chester Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 West Chester Rent Report. West Chester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Chester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Welcome to the June 2020 West Chester Rent Report. West Chester rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the West Chester rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

West Chester rents held steady over the past month

West Chester rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in West Chester stand at $1,328 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,604 for a two-bedroom. West Chester's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Philadelphia Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in West Chester over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 8 of the largest 10 cities in the Philadelphia metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lansdale has the most expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,734; the city has also seen rent growth of 0.4% over the past month, the fastest in the metro.
    • Over the past year, King of Prussia has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,497, while one-bedrooms go for $1,240.
    • Pottstown has the least expensive rents in the Philadelphia metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,005; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.8% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to West Chester

    As rents have fallen slightly in West Chester, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, West Chester is less affordable for renters.

    • While Pennsylvania as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year, other cities across the state have seen rents decline slightly. For example, rents have fallen by 0.0% in Allentown and 0.1% in Pittsburgh.
    • West Chester's median two-bedroom rent of $1,604 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in West Chester.
    • While rents in West Chester fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Seattle (+1.2%), Columbus (+1.0%), and Chicago (+0.8%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in West Chester than most large cities. For example, Detroit has a median 2BR rent of $900, where West Chester is more than one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Philadelphia
    $980
    $1,180
    0
    0.1%
    Wilmington
    $1,090
    $1,310
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Levittown
    $1,360
    $1,640
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Norristown
    $1,200
    $1,450
    0
    0.9%
    Newark
    $1,150
    $1,390
    0.3%
    3.3%
    Drexel Hill
    $910
    $1,100
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Pottstown
    $800
    $1,010
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    King of Prussia
    $1,240
    $1,500
    -0.3%
    -1.4%
    West Chester
    $1,330
    $1,600
    0
    -0.1%
    Lansdale
    $1,440
    $1,730
    0.4%
    2.7%
    Lansdowne
    $880
    $1,060
    0
    0.3%
    Claymont
    $1,080
    $1,310
    0.5%
    5.7%
    New Castle
    $1,130
    $1,360
    0.1%
    4.4%
    North East
    $1,050
    $1,260
    0.2%
    2.5%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

