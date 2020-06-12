Amenities

Direct No Credit Check Loan - NOT FOR RENT - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT - 507 Fairmont Ave is 3BR 2bath and 1650 sq ft. in Trafford, PA 15085. This is a big house in good shape. You should take a look. Price is $59K with $4000 down and $450 a month. This is a 3BR 2B home minutes away from the city. There is a price reduction on this house, but you must go take a look before discussing it. If you have most of the down, I can work with you on the balance NO CREDIT CHECK simple interest, no balloon no prepayment penalty. you will be the deeded owner. NEW ON MARKET GO LOOK

Text me the address and I will call with details and code to open.

Blaine 512 975 9238 Blaine@Buttross.com



(RLNE3961039)