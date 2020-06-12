All apartments in Trafford
507 Fairmont Ave
507 Fairmont Ave

507 Fairmont Avenue · (512) 975-9238
Location

507 Fairmont Avenue, Trafford, PA 15085

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 507 Fairmont Ave · Avail. now

$900

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1638 sqft

Amenities

Direct No Credit Check Loan - NOT FOR RENT - FOR SALE NOT FOR RENT - 507 Fairmont Ave is 3BR 2bath and 1650 sq ft. in Trafford, PA 15085. This is a big house in good shape. You should take a look. Price is $59K with $4000 down and $450 a month. This is a 3BR 2B home minutes away from the city. There is a price reduction on this house, but you must go take a look before discussing it. If you have most of the down, I can work with you on the balance NO CREDIT CHECK simple interest, no balloon no prepayment penalty. you will be the deeded owner. NEW ON MARKET GO LOOK
Text me the address and I will call with details and code to open.
Blaine 512 975 9238 Blaine@Buttross.com

(RLNE3961039)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Fairmont Ave have any available units?
507 Fairmont Ave has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 507 Fairmont Ave currently offering any rent specials?
507 Fairmont Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Fairmont Ave pet-friendly?
No, 507 Fairmont Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trafford.
Does 507 Fairmont Ave offer parking?
No, 507 Fairmont Ave does not offer parking.
Does 507 Fairmont Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Fairmont Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Fairmont Ave have a pool?
No, 507 Fairmont Ave does not have a pool.
Does 507 Fairmont Ave have accessible units?
No, 507 Fairmont Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Fairmont Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Fairmont Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Fairmont Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Fairmont Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
