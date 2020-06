Amenities

internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities internet access

Lease is $1599 per month. Large space. Front first level space. 97"x38' 3686 Sq Feet. 18 Rooms, 2 storage closets, 2 bathrooms and a kitchen area. Rooms are equipped with internet ready jacks and outlets. ADA Compliant. Flooring and carpets to be professional cleaned and polished. Space has waiting area for clients and a reception area. This space could be great for many uses based on the layout and the private rooms. Lots of on street parking. First level front space has address of 321 for postal and delivery purposes.