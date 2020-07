Amenities

Two bedroom apartment located right on Main Street! Available starting mid-July 2020. Walking distance to Slippery Rock University campus, and 2 off-street parking spots included! This ground level unit recently had new flooring installed throughout. Spacious eat-in kitchen and large bathroom! Electric stove and refrigerator included. Pets will be considered for $25/month additional rent per pet. Quick drive to I-79. 10 minutes to the Grove City Outlets, 20 minutes to Butler, and 30 mintues to Cranberry Twp.