Amenities

parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking

This 4 bedroom 1 bath home was just purchased and is in the process of being cleaned and repaired. Home will have a code enforcement inspection prior to any lease doing signed on it. Possible owner financing if someone is looking to buy. We do not do Rent to owns This is a scam on the renter so we do not do this. This home has a large kitchen livingroom and Dinning room. All rooms are pretty large in this home. On street parking there are not meters in this area so so there is no fee for parking. Rent is just for home and does not include any utilities.