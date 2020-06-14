Apartment List
PA
/
phoenixville
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:19 PM

49 Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phoenixville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and swe...
1 of 1

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
$
8 Units Available
Westside Apartments and Shopping
1107 Rapps Dam Rd, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1007 sqft
Situated near shopping, dining and entertainment. New units feature open kitchen and floor plans, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy game room, pool, sundeck and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
2 Units Available
Phoenix View
495 Nutt Road, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
890 sqft
Welcome home to Phoenix View Apartments. Our revitalized community offers residents newly renovated studio, 1, and 2-bedroom apartment homes in vibrant Phoenixville, PA.
Verified

1 of 75

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
18 Units Available
Phoenix Village
131 Bridge St, Phoenixville, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1070 sqft
Within walking distances to area shops and restaurants. Stunning landscaping, courtyard and game room. Apartments feature open floor plans, lots of storage and gourmet kitchens. Patios and balconies provide excellent views.
Results within 5 miles of Phoenixville
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
48 Units Available
Arlo
56 E Swedesford Rd, Chester County, PA
Studio
$1,420
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,044
1139 sqft
Where modern, contemporary aesthetic meets farmhouse charm, Arlo delivers a unique living experience that embodies the beauty of Chester County and the vitality of its residents.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
10 Units Available
Westfield 41 Apartment Homes
3 E Cherry Ln, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,746
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury in-unit amenities include laundry, bathtub, stainless steel appliances, and walk in closets. Community features 24-hour maintenance, BBQ grill, and pool. Located close to shopping, dining, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
10 Units Available
Madison Providence
550 Campus Dr, Collegeville, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,676
1019 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1278 sqft
Luxury apartments just minutes away from Routes 422 and 29 with easy access to employers, shopping and dining. New apartments and townhomes with designer kitchens and a community with a pool and outdoor living area.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
29 Units Available
The Haven At Atwater
1000 Terrain St., Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,460
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1425 sqft
Luxury units feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and relaxing garden tubs. Residents have access to coffee & tea bar, 24-hour fitness center, yoga, library and game room. Pool, sundeck, cabana, walking trail access.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated January 30 at 02:02pm
6 Units Available
Royersford Gardens
25 N 5th Ave, Royersford, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
580 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
875 sqft
Bright, air conditioned condos between Main St. and Church St. near Schuylkill River. Air conditioning, extra storage and private balconies. Community has courtyard and yoga facilities.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Main street Village
68 Main Street, Chesterbrook, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2438 sqft
Lovely and spacious traditional townhouse in the charming Main Street Village of beautiful Chesterbrook. The first floor entrance foyer adjoins the formal dining room featuring hardwood floors.

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
20 WOODSTREAM DRIVE
20 Woodstream Drive, Chesterbrook, PA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2627 sqft
Tucked into the landscape of Valley Stream in one of the most Beautiful Neighborhoods in Chesterbrook and backing to Woods and Walking Trails, this Bradford Crossing LARGE END Unit is a must see from the Finished Walk-Out Basement, Open Floor plan

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
108 FIR DRIVE
108 Fir Drive, Montgomery County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1560 sqft
FABULOUS unit in the ever popular Perkiomen Woods community and SPRINGFORD School District. There is PLENTY of room in the bright and cheery home. Newer laminate flooring throughout the first floor.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
201 QUARRY POINT ROAD
201 Quarry Point Road, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2256 sqft
Stunning home previously used as a Model home, this lovely Mozart Rooftop Model includes 4 levels of living space, two car garage and all the bells and whistles that go along with a model home from Granite counter tops and energy efficient

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
112 PATRIOTS PATH
112 Patriots Path, Chester County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to an amazing end unit in Atwater. Foyer with hardwood floors. Family room on first level with French doors. Can be used as a 4th bedroom. 2nd level is the Open living space with hardwood floors. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
1300 HARES HILL ROAD
1300 Hares Hill Road, Chester County, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
900 sqft
2nd floor apartment Located in the Village of Kimberton. Off street parking for 1 car. Shared yard. for tenants use . Laundry on site located in basement. for all tenants use. Kitchen, bath large living room and bedroom.

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
424 PAWLINGS RD #B
424 Pawlings Road, Chester County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
Location Location!!! Easily commute to King of Prussia and major routes of 202 & 76 or drive just 5 minutes to the shops and resturants of downtown Phoenixville.
Results within 10 miles of Phoenixville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:43pm
41 Units Available
Hanover King of Prussia
625 Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,344
501 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,051
1218 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover King of Prussia in King of Prussia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:59pm
17 Units Available
Eastside Flats
335 E King St, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,520
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1143 sqft
Modern apartments located within walking distance of boutiques, dining and entertainment. Apartments have high ceilings, open concepts and tons of light. Large closets and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
$
37 Units Available
Hanover Town Center
350 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,468
541 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,184
1250 sqft
Hanover Town Center is luxury at its finest. Located in King of Prussia's Village at Valley Forge, we are excited to share our upscale property with you. Our apartments feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and modern finishes.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
8 Units Available
450 Green Apartments
450 Forrest Ave, Norristown, PA
Studio
$965
800 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1150 sqft
Pet-friendly Norristown apartment homes convenient to major roadways like I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. Feature newly renovated bathrooms and kitchens, spacious closets, a pool and a gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
3 Units Available
Westgate Arms
1521 W Main St, Norristown, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
909 sqft
A garden-style apartment community in Jeffersonville, these apartment homes feature oak hardwood floors or wall-to-wall carpeting, in-home laundry, and spacious storage. Amenities include a pool, a gym and a fountain courtyard.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
55 Units Available
Omnia at Town Center
300 Village Dr, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,450
552 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,406
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1227 sqft
New luxury apartments near I-76. Granite counters, spacious closets, and dark wood accents. Large outdoor pool and sundeck. Media room and courtyard. Dog-friendly community with dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:04pm
$
36 Units Available
Westgate Village Apartments
333 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,455
882 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1183 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,120
1500 sqft
Westgate Village Apartments offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments for rent in Malvern, PA. Our community is charming and affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features private entrances.
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 11 at 04:17pm
$
61 Units Available
The Smith Valley Forge
580 South Goddard Boulevard, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,406
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,479
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1176 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENTS. Enjoy refined apartment living in a premier location next to the King of Prussia Town Center with a world of convenience just steps away, so you won't have to think twice about what's for dinner or where to meet up with friends.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
251 Dekalb
251 W Dekalb Pike, King of Prussia, PA
Studio
$1,199
424 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1213 sqft
Modern. Vibrant. Grand. Experience a level of luxury that's unprecedented among other King of Prussia apartments.
City Guide for Phoenixville, PA

Hmmm. How do you define a little city like Phoenixville? Well, the times are changing and the city is in rebirth-renaissance mode, but we'll give you the rundown, the lowdown, and all the renting tips you will need to find a happy new home in this treasure of a town.

Located less than 30 miles from Philadelphia, along the shores of the Schuylkill River and French Creek, Phoenixville has a lot of small town charm packed into its tiny boundaries. There are over 30 churches, a whole world of outdoors-lovin' fun, a quaint downtown with street-side murals, as well as lots of local music, with concerts, street musicians, and annual festivities.

If all this sounds pretty freakin' awesome, that's because it is. In 2010, the city was named one of the "10 Awesome Neighborhoods To Call Home" in Philadelphia Magazine, making this little borough a well-known future-home for renters in search of brighter horizons. Rental rates range from about $700 to over $2,000, giving renters plenty of options to choose from, including cheap apartments, luxury apartments, townhomes, and even a few rental homes.

When it comes to amenities, the apartment communities in Phoenixville come with long lists of extra perks. Laundry facilities, swimming pools, elevators, community rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, business centers, on-site salons, playgrounds, and 24-hour maintenance can make life super sweet for local renters. And, for the environmentally-minded, you can even find places with recycling areas.

Pet friendly apartments and other property rentals are easy to find around here, however size and breed restrictions vary from place to place. Those with bigger dogs may have a little more difficulty finding a dog-friendly pad, but they do exist and can be found with enough due-diligence. Expect to pay an additional pet deposit, ranging from $100 to $300.

Now that you've got the feel of this little city, it's time to get out there and see everything for yourself. Best of luck!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Phoenixville, PA

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phoenixville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

