49 Apartments for rent in Phoenixville, PA with hardwood floors

Hmmm. How do you define a little city like Phoenixville? Well, the times are changing and the city is in rebirth-renaissance mode, but we'll give you the rundown, the lowdown, and all the renting tips you will need to find a happy new home in this treasure of a town.
Located less than 30 miles from Philadelphia, along the shores of the Schuylkill River and French Creek, Phoenixville has a lot of small town charm packed into its tiny boundaries. There are over 30 churches, a whole world of outdoors-lovin' fun, a quaint downtown with street-side murals, as well as lots of local music, with concerts, street musicians, and annual festivities.
If all this sounds pretty freakin' awesome, that's because it is. In 2010, the city was named one of the "10 Awesome Neighborhoods To Call Home" in Philadelphia Magazine, making this little borough a well-known future-home for renters in search of brighter horizons. Rental rates range from about $700 to over $2,000, giving renters plenty of options to choose from, including cheap apartments, luxury apartments, townhomes, and even a few rental homes.
When it comes to amenities, the apartment communities in Phoenixville come with long lists of extra perks. Laundry facilities, swimming pools, elevators, community rooms, state-of-the-art fitness centers, business centers, on-site salons, playgrounds, and 24-hour maintenance can make life super sweet for local renters. And, for the environmentally-minded, you can even find places with recycling areas.
Pet friendly apartments and other property rentals are easy to find around here, however size and breed restrictions vary from place to place. Those with bigger dogs may have a little more difficulty finding a dog-friendly pad, but they do exist and can be found with enough due-diligence. Expect to pay an additional pet deposit, ranging from $100 to $300.
Now that you've got the feel of this little city, it's time to get out there and see everything for yourself. Best of luck!
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Phoenixville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.