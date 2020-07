Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage internet access

Granite Counters and Microwave *in select units



Philadelphia's newly restored, historic high-rise offers elegant and comfortable living, this is Center City Living at its best. This historic landmark is near all the sophistication of Center City and within blocks of Philadelphia's finest shopping, restaurants and theaters. Located directly across the street from the Kimmel Center and just a short walk to Rittenhouse Square and City Hall, the Westbury provides one of the best locations in Philadelphia.